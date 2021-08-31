ADM boys cross country sets season in motion, volleyball hosts invitational

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With a number of weeks of practices and one meet already under its belt, the ADM boys cross country team kicked off the 2021 season.

The Tigers ran in the Glenwood Invitational on Aug. 28, placing third overall.

Head Coach Josh Chapman said ADM has never raced in a week one race and the Tigers saw it as a chance to see where everyone was early on in the season.

Chapman said it was a really hot day at the invitational and the boys weren’t used to running in the heat, but they had some positives at the meet.

“Our number four through eight, our top JV guy actually ran just as fast as our number six on varsity and there’s only a 30-second spread between our fourth runner and eighth runner on our team,” Chapman said. “So that’s a huge positive.”

He added that a freshman ran third on the team and ran close to the one and two, which was also a huge positive.

Besides the Heartland Classic, Chapman said the meets throughout the first half of the season are more like training opportunities, so he knew it may not be the Tigers’ best races.

Despite that, there were still some runners who stood out to Chapman.

“Freshman Torin Timmerman really had an outstanding race on Saturday, for his freshman debut he ran an 18:17 on a tough course on a really hot day,” Chapman said. “Coming in first race, that’s a phenomenal run for him and we look to see him make a breakout year for him as a freshman.”

Chapman also mentioned sophomore Ryan Entriken, saying last year he was on the bubble between varsity and JV and after putting in offseason work, he’ll be a big help with experience.

Last season, the boys cross country team qualified for state, and though ADM graduated four of their top five runners, Chapman is still expecting a return trip.

“Most people outside of our program are looking at it as it’s a rebuild year, we’re probably a couple years away from making it to state, but we come in looking at the mindset of it needs to be more of an expectation that we’re there every year regardless of if it’s a rebuild year or not,” Chapman said.

He added that the boys put the work in over the summer and the rankings currently have ADM in 14th, so the Tigers are looking at that as the coaches who vote still see them as a team who should go to state.

The Tigers will now prepare for the Urbandale Invitational, which Chapman said is against 4A teams while ADM is the only 3A team in the invitational.

“It’s a smaller meet so a lot of pressure is off of the runners and they just get to go out and have some fun on a Saturday morning,” Chapman said.

The Tigers will run in the Urbandale Invitational beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at Urbandale Middle School.

ADM volleyball competes at ADM Quad Invitational

The ADM volleyball team hosted a number of other teams for the ADM Quad meet Aug. 26, where the Tigers went 2-1.

The Tigers started the day with a match against Newton, where they won both sets. ADM took set one 21-18 and set two 21-13.

Sophomore setter Madison Siefken led the team in assists with 16 while sophomore Marissa Gerleman led the team with six total kills.

ADM then played Harlan but fell in both sets, losing 21-19 in set one and 21-8 set two.

The Tigers struggled to hit the ball, as they finished the match with a .102 team hitting percentage while the Cyclones ended the match with seven total team blocks.

ADM finished the day against Algona, winning set one 21-13 and set two 21-8.

Gerleman once again led the team in kills, with six total while posting a team-high .545 hitting percentage. Siefken led the way with assists, putting up 17 over the course of two sets.

Junior Dani Person added to the score with two aces.

The Tigers were back on the court against Ballard on Aug. 31 before playing in an invitational at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at ADM High School.