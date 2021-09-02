DCG football eyes turnaround, volleyball gets busy, cross country kicks off season with first place finishes

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Fall sports officially started this past week for Dallas Center-Grimes. (Note: Events covered Aug. 24-30)

Football (0-1)

In a season-opening road trip on Friday, the Mustangs lost 34-7 to North Polk. There was little standing in the way of the Comets where everything seemed to fall in place for a roster replete with veteran talent looking to prove they're better than last year's one-win group.

It was North Polk's game almost straight from the start as the Comets held a 14-0 lead after one quarter and were up 28-7 by halftime. That was largely thanks to Bryce Aspengren tossing 256 yards while completing 17-of-21 passes. He scored four times overall and linked up for two touchdowns to Sal Capaldo who tacked on 155 receiving yards.

Looking to compete with the high-flying theatrics from the home team, DCG attempted 40 passes with Huston Halverson. While he threw for 185 yards, the Comets had four interceptions to help flip the field for their offense and Aspengren.

Now the Mustangs head home Friday to host Bondurant-Farrar (1-0). The Bluejays are led by another efficient QB in Colby Collison who threw for 210 yards and three TDs on 11-of-15 passes.

Volleyball (5-4)

DCG has been one of the busiest teams to start the season. While some teams have yet to play their first set, the Mustangs already have nine matches under their belt.

While their home opening tournament resulted in a 1-3 record against the likes of Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Urbandale, the Mustangs turned around for a 4-1 appearance at the Grinnell tournament Saturday with a set record of 8-3.

Katie Christensen has been one of the team's busiest names as she leads the team with 40 kills and 146 assists. Jillian Janssen has been right by her side with 30 kills and 130 assists. Meanwhile, the defense has been led by Audrey Anderson's 67 digs to help set up the duo's high-powered attacks.

Cross Country

The Mustangs kicked off their 5K season Tuesday evening with their home meet.

The girls cross country team bested the 10-team field with 46 points. The team was led by freshman Maddie Schmitz, who finished in third place with a time of 20:10.9. The top-10 was rounded out by seniors Hannah Little (21:13.9) and Skyler Blessman (21:23.0), who finished seventh and ninth.

The rest of the DCG line-up included Meredith McDermott (12th, 21:30.8), Vanessa Bickford (15th, 21:41.3), Ava Gannon (18th, 22:02.9) and Abbey Angus (20th, 22:05.1).

The boys cross country team also picked up first place with 30 points. Senior Aidan Ramsey led the way with a first place finish in 15:46.1. The top-10 saw plenty of DCG runners, including Tate McDermott (5th, 17:00.9), Jacob Ewers (7th, 17:26.1), Aj Angus, (8th, 17:28.9) Jack Every (9th, 17:31.2) and Owen Pries (10th, 17:43.0). Ben Every rounded out the DCG line-up with an 11th place finish (17:43.6).

The boys team looks to defend its Class 3A state title this season with one of the most experienced rosters in Iowa as only one of last year's top-seven state runners graduated in 2020. DCG's girls are also hoping to make noise again this year after finishing as the runner-up in Fort Dodge. Kami Smith clocks in as the team's top returning finisher as a sophomore.