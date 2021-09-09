ADM football picks up win over Ballard, cross country teams travel to Urbandale

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

ADM football grabs another win

Two games into the season and the ADM football team is off to a solid 2-0 start.

The Tigers’ most recent win came against Ballard when they played the Bombers Sept. 3, winning 31-14.

ADM ended the first quarter down 7-3, but rallied in quarter number two with two touchdowns to pull ahead 17-7 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Matt Dufoe led the way for the Tigers, going 11 for 14 for 138 yards while also leading all rushers with 25 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Chase Grove had 10 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Brevin Doll added one more touchdown for the Tigers along with seven carries for 60 yards.

On defense, junior Vince Benetti led the Tigers with two sacks while junior Benjamin Smith grabbed an interception and returned it for 19 yards.

Junior kicker Sam Holloway also contributed to the score, going four for four on extra points as well making the 32-yard field goal in the first quarter for ADM.

ADM will look to keep an undefeated record against North Polk at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at North Polk High School.

Cross country competes at Urbandale Invitational

Both the ADM boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Urbandale Invitational on Sept. 4 with varying results.

In a field of five teams, the boys placed fourth with a total team score of 82 while the girls finished in fifth with a team score of 129.

Finishing in front of the boys was Dowling Catholic, who placed first with a score of 25, Urbandale at second with a score of 54 and Indianola, who just edged out ADM for third with a score of 81.

On the girls’ side, Roosevelt placed first with a score of 43, Dowling Catholic came in second with a score of 55, Urbandale finished third with a score of 66 and Indianola rounded it out with fourth place with a score of 69.

Leading ADM for the boys was senior Cooper Greenslade, who finished in sixth at a time of 17:19.9.

Senior Quinton Kimrey and freshmen Torin Timmerman and Shay Holdmeyer also finished in the top 20. Kimrey placed 16th with a time of 17:47.5, Torin Timmerman finished in 18th with a time of 18:13.3 and Holdmeyer landed in 20th with a time of 18:31.3.

For the girls, junior Geneva Timmerman led the way for ADM, placing fifth with a time of 20:17.2.

Also placing in the top 30 for ADM was sophomore Paige Mattes, who ran a time of 23:29.7 to finish 28th.

Both the boys and girls cross country teams were set to compete at a meet Sept. 7 at Lakeview Country Club before going on to compete at the Ballard Cross Country Meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13.