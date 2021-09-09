Light week for DCG has Mustangs ready for reset

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Football (0-2)

On their turf for senior night on Friday, Sept. 3, DCG dropped its second game of the season as Bondurant-Farrar (2-0) pulled away in the second half for a 33-17 victory.

Scoreless after one quarter, the wet field helped get Bondurant on the board with a special teams safety that was quickly followed by a touchdown. The Mustangs would strike back with a long Keaton Jackson score to keep the momentum at bay going into halftime.

Unfortunately for Dallas Center, Bluejays running back Titus Cram tapped into fifth gear as he skated to the tune of three touchdowns in the third quarter. He had 192 yards and four touchdowns total. For the Mustangs, Huston Halverson did the heavy lifting behind center passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mustangs host another prime opponent Friday as Johnston (1-1) comes to town. The Dragons lost 17-7 the previous week against Urbandale. Unlike the teams the Mustangs have seen thus far, they're a 50/50 run-pass team, but most of their production runs through quarterback Jack Rutz who has all five of their touchdowns this season 80 percent of total yardage.

Cross Country

DCG set the tone in the Mustangs' only race of the season so far as both teams took first-place at their Aug. 31 home meet, hoping to keep that same story come November.

Ranked No. 1 in the boys team poll, the Mustangs had six of the top six times against a competitive lineup that included No. 10 Carlisle and No. 6 Des Moines Christian (2A). The top-ranked runner in 3A, Aidan Ramsey had a good cushion at 15 minutes 46.1 seconds. No one else finished sub-16 minutes.

The girls had three of the top 10 individual finishes as well, with freshman Maddie Schmitz (20:10.9) finishing third followed by Hannah Little (21:13.9, 7th) and Skyler Blessman (21:23, 9th).