Four new inductees enter the 2021 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame

COURTESY OF ADM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

Four new names were inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The 2021 ADM Hall of Fame inductees include Roger Schmiedeskamp, Adel Class of 1967; Joseph (Joe) O’Brien, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1979; Todd Forret, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1990; and Emily Madden Walkup, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Class of 2006.

They were inducted on Aug. 12 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion. They also rode in the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Aug. 14 with their families.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year and can be submitted through Nov. 1, 2021, for the 2022 class. Visit admalumni.com/hall-of-fame/ for more information.