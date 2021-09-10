Four new inductees enter the 2021 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame

COURTESY OF ADM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
Special to Dallas County News
The 2021 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include, from left, Roger Schmiedeskamp, Todd Forret, Emily Madden and Joe O'Brien.

Four new names were inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The 2021 ADM Hall of Fame inductees include Roger Schmiedeskamp, Adel Class of 1967; Joseph (Joe) O’Brien, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1979; Todd Forret, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1990; and Emily Madden Walkup, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Class of 2006.

They were inducted on Aug. 12 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion. They also rode in the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Aug. 14 with their families.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year and can be submitted through Nov. 1, 2021, for the 2022 class. Visit admalumni.com/hall-of-fame/ for more information.

Roger Schmiedeskamp, one of four recently inducted into the 2021 ADM Hall of Fame, waves to the crowd during the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel.
Joseph O'Brien, one of four recently inducted into the 2021 ADM Hall of Fame, rides in the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel.
Todd Forret, one of four recently inducted into the 2021 ADM Hall of Fame, throws candy during the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel.
Emily Madden Walkup, one of four recently inducted into the 2021 ADM Hall of Fame, waves to the crowd during the Sweet Corn Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel.