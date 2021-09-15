ADM girls cross country continues to make progress, football and volleyball pick up wins

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Girls cross country runs at Ballard

The ADM girls cross country team continued its season by running at the Ballard Invite on Sept. 13.

The Tigers finished 12th overall out of 22 total teams with a final team score of 278.

Head coach Steve Brown said he thought the team did a good job and that the Tigers are a young team that is making progress each week.

“I was very happy with the efforts that we had among our team, they had a really good attitude this year and definitely are growth-minded so it was a step forward for us,” Brown said.

Junior Geneva Timmerman placed third overall at the meet for ADM with a time of 20:22.7. Brown said Timmerman improved a lot last season and has continued to make progress through the start of this season.

With the young team the Tigers have, the main goal has been getting the team culture and attitude down and Brown said the team has done a great job of learning that.

“They’re really laying a very strong foundation to move forward on, so I’ve been really proud of them for that,” he said.

The leaders on the team have also helped in implementing the team culture to the young runners.

“This team gets along really well, has a good time together, they enjoy being together and that helps a lot,” Brown said.

The Tigers now look to the Heartland Classic, which Brown said is a big meet with lots of good teams.

To prepare, Brown said ADM is going to go in with fresh legs, go into the meet with a good attitude and try to close the gaps with the teams ahead of ADM.

Going forward, the goals for the team are to compete with a good attitude, put their best effort in and keep improving as the weeks go on.

“The Raccoon River Conference is brutal, it’s a really strong conference,” Brown said. “So we have plenty of opportunities to test ourselves against the top teams because most of them are in our conference.”

He added that the Tigers will take the meets one by one and try to take a step forward each week.

Brown said the thing he loves about cross country is that anyone can do it and be successful and that it’s great mental training for life.

“We on purpose put ourselves in a very uncomfortable state and then try to perform at a very high level and concentrate while staying in a very uncomfortable state,” Brown said.

He added that he told the girls once they get uncomfortable, their self-doubt and negative feelings will be amplified, and if they can overcome and combat that, the positive self-talk will carry forward into everything else they do in life.

“Because everything worth doing is going to come with challenges and be mentally difficult,” Brown said.

The Tigers next run at the Heartland Classic at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Central College.

Football wins close one over North Polk

The ADM football team has continued to win as it starts the season, this time with North Polk falling at the hands of the Tigers.

The Tigers took down the Comets 38-35 on Sept. 10 at a score of 38-35.

ADM went up 21-13 at halftime, but a strong fourth quarter in which North Polk scored 22 points almost gave the Tigers their first loss. The Tigers scored a field goal in the fourth to get the win.

The Tigers were led by their run game, putting up 350 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns. Leading the rushing game for ADM was senior quarterback Matt Dufoe, who rushed 47 times for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Chase Grove had 15 carries for 74 yards to help the rushing attack.

Dufoe also went five for 13 for 103 yards, two more touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the receiving end, senior Lucas Ray caught two passes for a team-high 57 receiving yards while junior Vince Benetti had one reception for a 27-yard touchdown.

Junior Cade Morse caught the other touchdown from an 11-yard pass from Dufoe.

On defense, senior Jacob Crystal led the team with two sacks while juniors Benjamin Smith and Christian Madison each had an interception.

ADM will look to keep the win streak alive when the Tigers take on Winterset at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Winterset High School.

Volleyball wins in three straight sets

ADM volleyball took on Creston on Sept. 9 where the Tigers won 3-0.

The Tigers took set one 25-12, set two 25-20 and closed out the match winning set three 25-8.

Senior Campbell James and junior Alexa Seidl led the team with eight kills each while sophomore Marissa Gerleman followed with six kills over the three sets.

Sophomore Madison Siefken helped the team along with 27 assists while junior Brylee Person had four service aces in the match.

ADM next plays Bondurant-Farrar at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at ADM High School.