DCG cross country continues climb, football’s comeback falls short

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Mustangs continue to look for answers on the gridiron but continued to show success on the trails this past week. (Note: Events covered Sept. 8-14)

Football (0-3)

Despite some late-game heroics, DCG came up just shy 17-16 hosting Johnston (2-1) on Friday night. The Mustangs came up with nine points in the fourth quarter, coming just a 2-point try away from stealing the game from the Dragons.

Overall, it was arguably the team's most efficient performance this season as Huston Halverson completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown to Keaton Jackson. Crucially, Johnston couldn't pressure Halverson into an interception, either.

On the ground, the Mustangs cleared 191 yards thanks to a four-pronged attack with Jackson (41 yards), Isaac Arbuckle (42), Zach Smid (46) and Eli Carpenter (54).

Next comes a road test against Norwalk (2-1) which is looking for a major bounce back after a 28-point loss to Lewis Central. While DCG has won the past two games against the Warriors, quarterback Landon Hochstein and his eight total touchdowns could be a handful to defend.

Cross Country

The Mustangs continued to add to their resume, taking first overall among 24 boys teams and second of 22 girls teams at Monday's invitational in Ballard. After the pair of top finishes, the boys remain the top-ranked Class 3A program while the girls sit in second behind Monday's winner Solon.

Individually, the Mustangs dominated the leaderboard as the only team with three top-10 slots, while girls occupied four top-25 spots. Naturally, No. 1 ranked Aidan Ramsey (16:02.0, 1st) took the crown while No. 3 Maddie Schmitz (20:25.7, 4th) landed a minute from first-place.

Not to be forgotten, Tate McDermott (16:49.8, 5th) and Jacob Ewers (16:56.2, 6th) came in after Ramsey and are ranked No. 12 and 15 respectively.

Shaking things up for the girls, freshman Madison Stevens (21:42.1, 18th) crossed the tape next for DCG, ahead of ranked No. 24 Skyler Blessman (21:52.2, 22nd) and No. 25 Hannah Little (21:50.4, 21st).

Volleyball (6-5)

It was a light workload this week as the Mustangs only played Tuesday, losing 3-2 to Indianola after the Indians won consecutive sets. Stats were not available at the time of writing.