Van Meter football remains perfect, girls cross country competes at Gilbert

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Football remains undefeated

The Van Meter football team has remained undefeated through the first three weeks of game play after its most recent game against Winterset.

The Bulldogs took on Winterset on Sept. 10 and won 28-13.

Head coach Eric Trudo said the team got off to a good start in the game and led 14-0, but right before halftime, the Huskies scored a touchdown and then recovered an onside kick to begin the second half and scored to make it 14-13.

“We were put in really the first adverse situation of the season and our kids really responded and we put two more scores on in the fourth quarter,” Trudo said.

The Bulldogs’ last score of the game was a nine-minute, 15-play drive that left just a minute and a half left on the clock, which Trudo said was a really impressive drive.

Trudo said the keys to the Bulldogs’ scoring success was trusting each other and continuing to play hard and physical without letting anything bother them.

Van Meter also held Winterset’s Dawson Forgy to just 35 rushing yards, which ended his 12-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards in a game, according to game notes.

“That was a total team effort, no question,” Trudo said. “We had a lot of gang tackles, it’s not going to be one on one with him, he is so exceptional as a running back.”

He added that whenever you can limit an opponent’s rushing game, it gives you a good opportunity to win.

The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the season, and to keep the momentum going, Trudo said they are continuing to focus on improvement and not taking anything for granted.

Van Meter’s next opponent is Panorama, and to get ready for that game, Trudo said the Bulldogs are going to work on their passing defense.

“They present some different challenges in terms of they’re a very attacking defense and on offense they like to throw it around a little bit more than maybe the teams we’ve faced at this point in the season,” Trudo said. “So our passing defense will be tested more than any other game probably to this point.”

The Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated against Panorama at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Van Meter High School.

Girls cross country competes at Gilbert

The Van Meter girls cross country team ran at the Gilbert Cross Country Invite on Sept. 9 with solid results.

The Bulldogs finished fourth overall with a final team score of 128 points in a field of 12 total teams.

Gilbert placed first with a score of 44 and North Polk followed in second with a score of 62. Roland-Story closed out the top three with a final score of 93.

Leading the Bulldogs was junior Clare Kelly, who ran the 5k in a time of 19:41 and placed first. Junior Mary Kelly was next for Van Meter, coming in fifth at a time of 20:36.

Also placing in the top 30 for the Bulldogs was freshman Emma McCoy, who finished 26th with a time of 22:11.

The final two runners who scored for Van Meter were junior Raegan Wiedman, who finished 41st at a time of 23:24, and sophomore Eve Hyer, who landed in 55th at a time of 24:24.

The Bulldogs next run at the Panorama Meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Panorama Par 3 Golf Course.