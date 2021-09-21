ADM volleyball takes down Bondurant-Farrar, football suffers first loss

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Volleyball takes down an undefeated opponent

The ADM volleyball team has gotten off to a good start to the season, with the Tigers now sitting at a 9-3 record.

The Tigers got their ninth win of the season over rival opponent Bondurant-Farrar on Sept. 14, winning a close match.

ADM took down the Bluejays three sets to two, with the Tigers winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-20 then taking the fifth 15-12 to capture the win.

Head coach Mary Beth Scott said with the rivalry with Bondurant-Farrar, the Tigers were geared up to play the Bluejays and it will always be a battle between the two teams.

“Overall our girls came out, we did a good job of blocking, we did a great job with defense, our hitters were able to find the floor,” Scott said.

She added that after ADM won the first two games, momentum shifted toward Bondurant-Farrar, but things changed in the fifth set.

For the final set, Scott told the girls they needed to start out ahead so if the Tigers made a couple mistakes or the Bluejays had some good hits, it didn’t impact ADM as much.

In order for the team to remain calm for set five after dropping sets three and four, she reminded the team who won the first two sets.

“I said, ‘you know you can beat them, so what are we doing here? Let’s go out and let’s beat them again, they are beatable,’” Scott said. “I think they just needed to be reminded of that.”

There were also plenty of fans in attendance for the match, which Scott said helps with momentum, and after winning, the students and fans joined the team in a chant to celebrate.

After a rebuilding season last year, the Tigers have started strong this season.

Scott said ADM started the season really well and the team is still trying to figure out how to play next to each other, but players are also stepping up for the team.

One reason the team has been able to get out to a strong start is because of how people have matured, among other things, Scott said.

“It’s just an overall team effort of just every day getting better, doing a better job of communicating and so that’s really what’s made the difference for us,” Scott said.

Going forward, Scott said the Tigers have to continue to play their game and be defensively ready in order to find success.

ADM will look for a win over Boone at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Boone High School.

Football suffers first loss

The ADM football team experienced its first loss of the season when the Tigers traveled to take on Winterset on Sept. 17.

The Huskies defeated the Tigers 60-36 at Winterset’s homecoming.

ADM was on pace with Winterset at the end of the first quarter, up 7-6, however the Huskies pulled away in the second quarter, scoring 22 points to go up 28-15 at halftime.

Winterset extended its lead in the third quarter, adding 26 points to its score to lead 54-30 with one quarter remaining.

Senior quarterback Matt Dufoe went nine for 18 for 149 yards and had one touchdown in the loss. Dufoe also had 19 rushes for 91 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the game.

Sophomore Brevin Doll led the team in rushing yards. Doll had 18 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown. Doll also led in receptions with three for 62 yards and added a successful two-point conversion to his stat line as well.

Sophomore Aiden Flora had the other remaining touchdown for the Tigers, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dufoe.

Winterset’s senior Dawson Forgy tore up ADM’s defense, rushing 21 times for 388 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in their own homecoming game against Atlantic at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at ADM High School.