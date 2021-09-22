DCG football looks for a spark, tough tournament for volleyball

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes headed into homecoming with some tough learning experiences over the last week. (Note: Events covered Sept. 14-21)

Football (0-4)

The pieces started to come together for DCG as the Mustang defense pulled tight and helped lead 7-0 at halftime over Norwalk (3-1). Then the Warriors found a new rhythm en route to a 28-9 win, keeping the Mustangs searching for their first win of the year.

Huston Halverson was responsible for most of the Dallas Center's successes as he completed 13-of-20 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown to Kade Mauk. With 19 yards rushing, Halverson accounted for two-thirds of the Mustangs' total output. But two turnovers forced by the Warrior defense kept the game from staying within range.

Norwalk's Landon Hochstein was similarly spotlighted as his two passing and two rushing scores accounted for all of the Warriors' touchdowns. It was also his first game with over 100 yards both rushing and passing.

DCG now has a tall task Friday for homecoming as Winterset (3-1) comes to town. The Huskies' lone loss this season is to Class 1A runner-up Van Meter. Otherwise, they've been a pure force led by tailback Dawson Forgy who's averaging nearly 200 yards per game.

Volleyball (6-12)

The Mustangs took in five matches over the weekend at Bondurant-Farrar. Against four teams with a winning record and a scrappy Lewis Central (2-7), DCG had five losses tacked onto their record. That snowballed into a 3-2 loss to Pella Christian (5-10) in a near-comeback bid.

After falling in the first two sets by a combined five points, the Mustangs took the next two sets to force sudden death. But it was the home court advantage that prevailed as the Eagles took a 15-9 set to clinch the night. Despite the Mustangs' loss, they won 104-98 in total points scored.

Cross Country

The Mustangs' meet Monday in Adel was canceled. Results from Tuesday's meet in Newton were not available at the time of writing.