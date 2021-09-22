Van Meter volleyball takes down Ogden, football wins big, cross country competes at Panorama

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Volleyball takes down Ogden

The Van Meter volleyball team added another win to its record when the Bulldogs took on Ogden on Sept. 17.

Van Meter defeated Ogden in three straight sets, winning 25-20, 25-12 and 25-14.

The Bulldogs were led by seniors Sami McDonald and Zoie Vaught and junior Abby Matt. McDonald led the team with six kills at a .250 hitting percentage while Vaught and Matt each had five kills total.

Senior Kaylie Golwitzer led in assists with 14, but freshman Haedyn Rebelsky also got in on the action with eight assists total.

Van Meter combined for 11 total blocks on the day to leave Ogden with a -.159 hitting percentage.

Freshman Teya Speltz had a strong hand in the Bulldogs’ defensive performance, leading the team with five solo blocks and assisting on another. McDonald and Matt also each had two block assists during the match.

Van Meter had a strong day serving as well, combining for 12 total service aces on the day.

The Bulldogs were led by Matt in aces, who had five total on 94.4 percent serving efficiency. Rebelsky followed Matt with three aces throughout the match on 72.7 percent efficiency.

Van Meter will look to boost its record even more when the Bulldogs play in the Nevada Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Nevada High School.

Football wins a big one

The Van Meter football team extended its win streak to four and remained undefeated when the Bulldogs took on Panorama.

The Bulldogs bulldozed the Panthers 77-0 Sept. 17 at home.

Van Meter started off hot, putting up 30 points in the first quarter and adding 27 more in the second to go up 57-0 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Jack Pettit helped lead the team to victory, going three for four for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Van Meter relied heavily on the run game against Panorama, with the Bulldogs putting up 292 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns as well.

Pettit was one of the leading rushers for Van Meter, rushing four times for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jackson Boese followed with three carries for 53 yards.

Juniors Carter Durflinger and Ben Gilliland, sophomore Austin Baumhover and freshman Cole Moore all had one rushing touchdown to add to the score while senior Ganon Archer caught a 35-yard pass for the receiving touchdown.

The defense also put up strong numbers in the game, grabbing five interceptions for three touchdowns.

Archer led with two interceptions in the game and one touchdown while Durflinger and junior Michael Banks also each had a pick six.

Van Meter will return to action against West Central Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at West Central Valley High School.

Cross country competes at Panorama

The Van Meter cross country teams competed at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16 and came away with varying results.

Out of a field of 15 complete teams, the girls finished second with a team score of 87. Clarinda came in first with a score of 71 while Des Moines Christian grabbed third with 88 points.

On the boys side, Van Meter finished ninth overall with a score of 252. Des Moines Christian placed first with a score of 75, followed by ACGC with 78 points. Earlham rounded out the top three with 105 points.

The Van Meter girls were led by junior Clare Kelly, who was runner-up with a time of 21.01. Junior Mary Kelly followed right after in third with a final time of 22.06.

Also placing in the top 15 and therefore medaling for the Bulldogs was sophomore Brooklyn Fryar, who ran a time of 23.12 to place 14th.

For the boys, Van Meter had one runner place in the top 25. Senior Dustin Barth placed 22nd overall with a final time of 19:28.

Senior Chris Coffie placed 46th running a time of 20:22 while freshman Luka Hulse rounded out Van Meter’s top three in 54th at a time of 21:12.

Both teams return to action on Sept. 23 at ACGC, followed by the Clarke Invitational on Sept. 28.