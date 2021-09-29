ADM football bounces back with homecoming win, cross country places at Creston

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

One week after suffering its first loss, the ADM football team rebounded with a win. The Tigers took on Atlantic at ADM’s homecoming game Sept. 24 and won 40-16.

ADM and Atlantic kept it close to start, ending the first quarter tied 13-13.

Head coach Garrison Carter said the team got off to a lethargic start but once the Tigers got going, he said they played well.

“We kind of got caught sleepwalking through the first quarter and Atlantic took advantage of that,” Carter said in an email.

ADM was able to turn it around following the first quarter, pulling ahead 27-16 at halftime and putting it away in the third, going up 40-16.

Carter said the Tigers were able to pull away because both the offensive and defensive lines took over and once that happened, ADM was tough to stop.

Sophomore Brevin Doll was one such player who couldn’t be stopped, as he led the team with 138 rushing yards on 11 carries for three touchdowns.

Doll won the 200-meter state title as a freshman last year, and Carter said his speed is a game-changer for the Tigers.

“Brevin is an explosive athlete,” Carter said. “When he gets in space he's not going to be caught and that is a huge weapon.”

The homecoming aspect of the game added another level of excitement to the game for Carter and the Tigers.

After their most recent win, the Tigers now sit at 4-1 on the season.

Carter said ADM has been able to be so successful this season due to its strength in blocking and tackling.

“Football games are won by the team that blocks the best, tackles the best and takes care of the football,” Carter said.

The Tigers are now preparing for their game against Creston, another 4-1 team and a big game for ADM, according to Carter.

He said both teams are familiar with the other and it will be a very physical game won by the team that does the little things the best.

ADM takes on Creston at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Creston High School.

Cross country places at Creston Invitational

Both the boys and girls cross country team competed at the Creston Invitational on Sept. 21 with solid results.

The girls came in third with 79 total team points while the boys placed first with 29 total team points.

Finishing ahead of ADM for the girls was Glenwood in first with 53 points and Clarinda in second with 73 team points.

Leading the Tigers on the girls side was junior Geneva Timmerman, who grabbed first with a time of 19:41.1 in the 5k.

Also placing in the top 20 was freshman Hannah Desmarais in 14th, sophomore Paige Mattes in 17th and junior Callie Moyer in 20th.

The boys were led by seniors Cooper Greenslade and Quinton Kimrey, who went one and two. Greenslade placed first with a time of 16:36.2 while Kimrey grabbed second at a time of 17:24.7.

Two more Tigers also placed in the top 10. Freshman Torin Timmerman finished fifth at a time of 17:34.5 while sophomore Hubie Chaplin placed 10th at a time of 18:15.6.

The cross country teams next compete in the Leon Fox Invite at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Perry Golf and Country Club.