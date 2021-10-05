ADM boys cross country stays steady, volleyball competes at CB Tournament

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys cross country team continues to find success while gearing up for the Raccoon River Conference meet.

After having to reschedule the Perry meet that was supposed to take place, the varsity team ran at the West Central Valley meet for the first time on Sept. 30.

Despite the new terrain, ADM still took home first place.

“We won the meet, beat the number two-ranked 1A team and the number five-ranked 1A team by four and seven points so it was a good meet for us,” head coach Josh Chapman said.

The WCV meet was against some smaller schools, and even though Chapman said he prefers to run against ranked teams in the Tigers’ class so they know where they stand, it’s always fun to get a win and build momentum.

Chapman added that the team’s times were good and the top three ran a strong race for ADM. That win was the second in a row for the Tigers, with the team steadily improving as the season has progressed.

Chapman said the top three have been steady all season, but the four through seven spots have needed developing.

“Those guys are really stepping up,” Chapman said. “We’ve got sophomores Hubie Chaplin and Hunter Landphair that have both really stepped into that role of the number four and number five runner and have really been improving just with now two years experience of racing at the 5K, they’re getting better each week.”

ADM has one final varsity meet Oct. 7 at Atlantic before conference on Oct. 12, which Chapman said is going to be a big meet with a few ranked teams from different classes. He's hoping the Tigers can pick up their third win in a row to carry momentum into conference.

Chapman said the physical part is there and they’ve done the training, but now it’s the mental preparation of knowing who the runners need to be around and what teams they need to be in front of for the conference meet.

“This group has really been a group that wanted to come out and prove something this year and that they are still a good team even though we lost the state champion from last year, and they’ve really stepped up,” Chapman said.

Helping lead the way for the Tigers are seniors and captains Cooper Greenslade and Quinton Kimrey, who lead by example of not allowing the nerves to get to them.

“Cooper Greenslade gives the runners a little analysis of who’s running and what times they’ve run during the year,” Chapman said. “So he does his own research and gets the boys excited that it’s not just coming from the coach it’s coming from the team captain.”

That’s one of the things Chapman will miss about the seniors and this team, not just their leadership but their drive and motivation to improve each day.

The boys cross country team runs at the Atlantic Meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Atlantic CSD.

Volleyball competes at CB Tournament

The ADM girls volleyball team competed at the CB Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 2 and came away even, going 2-2 on the day.

The Tigers opened the tournament against Denison-Schleswig and won in two straight sets. ADM took the first set 25-19 and grabbed the second set in a closer affair, winning 25-23.

The Tigers played solid defense in their first match, holding the Monarchs to a -.016 hitting percentage with four total blocks and 29 digs.

ADM looked to grab another win when it took on Treynor, but the Tigers fell in two sets, with the Cardinals winning set one 25-16 and set two 25-17.

The Tigers struggled on offense, getting a .088 hitting efficiency as a team.

Much of the Tigers’ offense against Treynor came from sophomore Marissa Gerleman and senior Campbell James. Gerleman led the team with eight total kills followed by James with five.

The Tigers turned it around against Siouxland Christian, with a 25-20 set one win and bigger 25-13 set two victory. ADM was hot at the net, notching a .390 total team hitting percentage.

Contributing to the success was Gerleman, who had a team-high 11 total kills on a .643 hitting percentage. James was equally on fire with 10 total kills on .421 hitting while junior Dani Person got hot with nine kills at a .438 hitting percentage.

The Tigers were also strong on defense as well as serving. ADM had three blocks, led by sophomore Madison Siefken with two, and six serve aces, led by James, who dished out three.

Despite the strong performance against the Eagles, ADM ended the day with a loss to St. Albert.

The Saintes took a close first set 25-22 and pulled away in the second set, winning 25-14. The Tigers’ hitting woes were back, as they ended the match with a .077 team hitting percentage.