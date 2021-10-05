Van Meter football grabs homecoming win, volleyball hangs tough in Madrid tournament

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Another week of football means another big win for the Van Meter football team.

The Bulldogs took down Nodaway Valley 56-0 on Oct. 1 to wrap up Van Meter’s homecoming week.

The homecoming game can bring extra electricity to the team with everyone coming to the game, and head coach Trudo said there was a great crowd who came to cheer on the team.

“It’s just a lot of fun to have that enthusiasm and the excitement back for the kids to play to,” Trudo added.

Van Meter didn’t waste any time to start the game, going up 28-0 after one quarter. Trudo said the key to starting so hot was the players’ attention to detail and the fundamentals.

“Really executing very, very well, especially up front our offensive line did a very good job of focusing on taking care of their job and blocking their man and any time you do that you give yourself the opportunity to start pretty quickly and we did that,” Trudo said.

Not only was Van Meter firing on all cylinders on offense, but the Bulldogs were overwhelming on defense as well, holding the Wolverines to three yards of total offense.

The Bulldogs have been a force on defense all season long, holding all but one of their six opponents scoreless.

“They’re committed to again doing their job on the defensive side and when you have 11 players that know what their job is and then execute it at a very high level you give yourself a chance to be successful,” Trudo said.

He added that the team is also tackling really well, which is helpful with negating yards after contact and slowing down the offense.

When teams are winning so huge like Van Meter is, sometimes it can be tough to keep the players focused on practice and the next game.

Trudo said each day the team just focuses on ‘today’ and what the Bulldogs can take care of.

“That’s the only way that we’re gonna get better is by focusing on what we have to accomplish today at practice and staying in the moment,” Trudo said. “So that’s our approach each and every day and each and every week and each and every opponent.”

The Bulldogs next take on Interstate 35 on Oct. 8 and to prepare, Trudo is looking at what the Bulldogs can control — themselves — and making sure they continue to get better.

Volleyball hangs tough in Madrid Tournament

The Van Meter volleyball team traveled to compete in the Madrid Varsity Tournament on Oct. 2 where they went 2-2 on the day.

The Bulldogs opened the day on a sour note, falling to Ankeny Christian in two sets, 21-9 and 21-16.

The Eagles came out strong on offense, with a .310 team hitting efficiency to the Bulldogs’ .075 and 13 serve aces along the way as well.

Van Meter turned it around against Hampton-Dumont Cal, winning 21-15 and 21-14.

Senior Zoie Vaught had a solid match with three kills, three aces and a team-leading two solo blocks to help secure a win. Senior Kaylie Golwitzer had a team-high five aces and eight assists to contribute to the score.

The Bulldogs carried their success over into the next match, taking down Wayne 21-17 and 21-11.

Van Meter had a solid match on offense, with senior Sami McDonald, junior Abby Matt and freshman Teya Speltz all tying for a team-high four kills.

Freshman Haedyn Rebelsky helped with 10 assists and led with three aces.

The last match of the day came against Webster City, where the Bulldogs fell 21-10 and 21-11.

Van Meter once again struggled to get things going on offense, ending the match with a .024 team hitting efficiency and 10 hitting errors.