DCG football corrects course in shortened week of action

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

It was a largely silent week for the Mustangs with one large exception on the gridiron. (Note: Events covered Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Football (1-5)

Friday night kept getting better for the Mustangs as they picked up a 36-0 win, continually ramping up the pressure against Council Bluffs (0-6). As the team's first win, first shutout and highest scoring game so far this season, there was no shortage of standouts.

Earning particular praise, Alex Abens picked off two Yellow Jacket passes, bringing his interception total to three. Dalton Bergholdt joined in flipping the field for DCG with his second pick of the year.

Taking advantage of some good field position, Huston Halverson tossed two touchdowns and ran for one more while completing 10-of-14 passes for 131 yards. Ty Mikkelson came in for two passes and notched his first TD through the air. Caiden Eichenberg, Kade Mauk and Jackson Jones were all on the receiving ends of the scores. On the ground, Eli Carpenter had 69 yards and a touchdown.

DCG heads to Des Moines Hoover (1-5) with hopes of keeping up the momentum on Friday. So far, the Huskies have only scraped together a close win against winless Perry as defensive lines have lived in the backfield, holding both QBs to negative rushing yards.

Cross Country

Originally set to run at the Leon Fox Invitational in Perry the previous week, the meet was rescheduled for Tuesday and DCG was unable to participate. That's two postponed meets in a row. Now the well-rested Mustangs take on 25 teams Thursday in Fort Dodge.

Volleyball (11-17)

The Mustangs went 1-2 at Thursday's tournament in Urbandale, picking up a win against Council Bluffs Lincoln (13-21) and losses to Lewis Central (11-13) and Urbandale (22-6). Stats were not compiled in time for publishing.