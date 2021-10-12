ADM girls cross country runs at Atlantic Invite, football looks to rebound after second loss

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls cross country team is nearing the end of the season with the conference meet taking place Oct. 12, but the Tigers ran one final meet before then.

The Tigers ran in the Atlantic Invite with 13 other schools Oct. 7 and finished fifth overall with a final score of 124.

Head coach Steve Brown said prior to the Atlantic meet, ADM had just won the Perry Invitational on Oct. 5.

“They had a good attitude and went into it knowing they were a little tired still from Tuesday and they ran hard and had a pretty good outcome there,” Brown said.

The Tigers have been improving each week as the season has gone on, and with a win at Perry and a solid finish at Atlantic, Brown said it’s important to keep the momentum going.

He added that the two meets last week gave the team confidence going into conference. ADM is a relatively young team in terms of varsity experience, as Brown said there’s a lot of new runners on varsity, so there’s no pressure on the Tigers.

“We can go in and just try to exceed our expectation and our ranking there and just do the best we can and see where we come out and I’ll be proud of them because I know they'll do their best,” Brown said.

The team is also in a good spot mentally for conference, which Brown said is also an important aspect of cross country, as runners can get tired and have doubts in the middle of races.

To get to a strong mental spot, Brown said he tells the team the other schools come to help the Tigers get their best time and do their best to try to take some of the pressure off.

With a younger team like this one, there are opportunities for runners to step up and lead the team.

“Different people have different roles,” Brown said. “Some of them lighten the mood, keep everybody laughing and smiling and other people are firing them up and it just works really well, so everybody kind of has a role to play.”

ADM will run at the conference meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at Cedar Pointe Golf Club.

Football struggles in second loss

The ADM football team suffered its second loss of the season at the hands of the undefeated Harlan Cyclones. The Tigers played the Cyclones on Oct. 8 and lost 58-30.

Harlan took an early lead in the first quarter, going up 14-0, and only extended it to 31-15 at halftime. The Tigers kept a balanced offensive attack, passing for 259 yards and rushing for 156 more.

Senior quarterback Matt Dufoe went 17 for 31 for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing 18 times for 67 yards and another touchdown.

On the ground, sophomore Brevin Doll led the rushing attack with 23 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers defense had a tough time containing the Cyclones’ air attack, as Harlan’s quarterback passed for 432 yards and seven touchdowns in the win.

ADM will look to rebound against Knoxville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Knoxville High School.