DCG football wins big, cross country earns second place at conference

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center captured wins across the board to capture some momentum heading into the final week of the regular season. (Note: Events covered from Oct. 6-12)

Football (2-5)

All the pieces came together against Des Moines Hoover (1-6) as the Mustangs found infinite running lanes in a 63-6 win Friday over the Huskies.

In a change of pace from the team's typical play-calling that has hinged on the passing game, DCG took a simpler ground-focused approach. With eight players getting at least one carry, the Mustangs ran for 284 yards on 33 carries compared to 91 passing yards from Huston Halverson's season-low nine attempts.

At the peak of that group, Zach Smid, Isaac Arbuckle and Caleb Studor each had a pair of touchdowns (Studor did so on just two carries). Smid and Arbuckle led the way with 80 and 71 yards, respectively. On defense, Ty Nash stood the tallest with two sacks.

With two wins in a row, the Mustangs hope to roll that momentum into Friday's road trip to Lewis Central (5-2) and exact some revenge for the early postseason exit the Titans handed DCG in 2019. This year, the Titans have shown equal ability on the ground and through the air, all running through QB Braylon Kammrad who completes 60 percent of his passes and has 22 total touchdowns to just two turnovers.

Cross Country

Wrapping up the regular season Monday in Pella, both DCG's teams finished in second place at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet. Indianola won the girls' title while the Norwalk boys claimed the champion belt.

Individually, Aidan Ramsey brought home gold for the Mustangs as his 16:05 finish was 21 seconds ahead of second place Jackson Mace-Maynard of Newton. Ramsey was followed by Tate McDermott (16:38, 5th) who ranked first among underclassmen. Only DCG and Norwalk had their whole team finish in the top-20.

The girls' slate was topped by Maddy Stevens (20:26, 5th) who placed second among freshmen behind Pella's second place Raegan Snieder. Hannah Little (20:42, 8th) rounded out the team's top-10 finishers. DCG was the only school that had all seven runners finish among the top-25.

Volleyball (12-19)

DCG defeated Newton (6-16) on Tuesday night to gather some momentum heading into Thursday's conference tournament in Grinnell.

That will carry into the upcoming Tuesday's regional first round game against Perry (11-22). The two played last year in a tournament where the Mustangs won 2-0.