ADM football wins big, volleyball competes at Knoxville Tournament

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

After losing to Harlan, the ADM football team bounced back in a big way when the Tigers took down the Knoxville Panthers 52-0 on Oct. 15.

ADM controlled the game from the get-go, going up 21-0 after the first quarter and bringing the score to 42-0 by halftime.

The Tigers had a balanced offensive attack, combining for 206 air yards and 221 yards on the ground.

Leading the team was senior quarterback Matt Dufoe and junior running back Chase Grove. Dufoe went 11 for 12 and threw 142 yards and four touchdowns while rushing twice for 36 yards. Meanwhile, Grove led the ground game with four carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Aiden Flora also had a solid night with eight rushes for 61 yards and a rushing touchdown while also catching one eight-yard touchdown.

Junior Vince Benetti was the leader for the receivers with three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Lucas Ray had the final receiving touchdown and five catches for 49 yards.

The Tigers also played strong on defense, holding the Panthers to 66 passing yards and 67 rushing yards that accounted for no trips to the end zone.

Senior Jacob Crystal helped play a role in that defense, as he picked up a team-high four tackles for loss while junior Jacob Crannell had the only sack of the night.

ADM also picked off Knoxville’s quarterback, with senior Ty Hook making the grab to give possession back to the Tigers.

ADM has one last regular season game against Saydel at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at ADM High School before the Tigers prepare for playoffs.

Volleyball competes at Knoxville Tournament

The ADM volleyball team had a tough day when the Tigers traveled to compete at the Knoxville Tournament on Oct. 16. The Tigers played four matches and ended the day 1-3.

ADM started the day out strong with a match against Union Community, winning 2-1. The Tigers lost the first set 21-19 but turned it around and won set two 21-19 and set three 15-12.

Leading the team to the victory was senior Campbell James, who was on fire with 14 total kills at a .455 hitting percentage. Junior Dani Person and sophomore Marissa Gerleman followed with seven kills each.

Setting up the three top hitters was sophomore Madison Siefken, who led the team with 25 total assists. On defense, Gerleman led with two total blocks while sophomore Makayla Crannell and freshman Madi James each had 13 digs for the match.

The Tigers also picked up some points at the serving line with seven aces, led by James and junior Alexa Siedl, who each had two.

ADM then played Holy Trinity Catholic but fell in two sets, losing 21-16 and 21-7.

The Tigers struggled to get anything going on offense with a .065 hitting efficiency and 12 kill errors in the match. Gerleman led with seven kills on .294 hitting for the match while Madi James had a team-high three aces.

The Tigers looked to bounce back against Pella Christian, but lost in two again, this time 21-16 and 21-15.

Gerleman led once again in this match but was joined by Person, with both finishing with six kills and a hitting efficiency of .364. Siefken, for her part, dished out 14 assists while Campbell James had two aces in the match.

The Tigers closed out the tournament with a match against Albia, losing 21-15 and 21-18.

Both teams were evenly matched with kills and errors, as the Tigers had 13 kills and 13 errors to the Blue Demons’ 14 kills and 14 errors.

ADM also had a step up on defense with three blocks to Albia’s zero, however the Blue Demons got the leg up on the serve. Albia had five aces and a 90.2 percent serve efficiency while ADM finished the match with one ace and an 82.4 percent efficiency.

The Tigers will now prepare for regionals where they take on Creston at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at ADM High School.