Van Meter cross country runs at conference, volleyball wraps up regular season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls and boys cross country teams concluded the regular season with the West Central Activities Conference Meet on Oct. 14.

While the girls finished first as a team overall with 45 points, the boys placed seventh with 171 team points.

Head coach Josh Flaws said he thought the boys ran really well. The top five teams in the conference for the boys are all ranked, so the Bulldogs knew if they placed somewhere near the top seven it would be a pretty good night.

“On the girls' side of things, obviously picking up the conference championship was one of our big goals this year other than making it to state,” Flaws said. “We knew it was going to be tough running against DMC and ACGC, we battled against those teams multiple times this year.”

Flaws added that Van Meter had four girls in the top 10, which he doesn’t think has ever happened before for the Bulldogs and said it was impressive to watch.

This is the second conference championship in three years for Van Meter girls cross country, and Flaws said it shows how the girls always make it a priority to place well in the conference.

Panorama has been the team to beat in the past, as it has won nine out the last 11, besides the recent meets Van Meter has won.

“I know the girls really want to be that program in the conference that they become the team to beat,” Flaws said. “So it’s awesome to see that that’s kind of coming to fruition a little bit for them.”

The next thing on the schedule for the cross country teams is the state qualifying meet, which Flaws said will be another challenging night with more ranked teams.

The Bulldogs will use the momentum from the conference meet to help them perform well at state qualifiers.

“It’s definitely one of those things that once you have confidence, especially some of the younger kids, like we got some freshmen and sophomores that are just kind of, they’re in some roles that they weren’t in last year… now that they’ve seen that, they’ve experienced it, they just want more it seems like,” Flaws said.

In terms of goals for the meet, Flaws said the boys are going to be facing more tough opponents with three top 10 teams, so the Bulldogs just want to run and see how high they can place and continue to build for next season.

Flaws also said senior Dustin Barth is hoping to qualify as an individual in the top 15, which would be only the second or third boy from Van Meter that has individually qualified for state.

The girls are hoping to get back to state and beat one of the top teams to get in the top three to get there.

Looking back on the season, Flaws talked about how hard the two groups have worked to get to where they are.

“I don’t really have to motivate them to work hard, which is kind of nice,” Flaws said. “When you don’t have to do that as a coach nearly as much that makes my job a heck of a lot easier, they’re really self-motivated.”

He added that the Bulldogs know what their goals are and put in the work to achieve them.

The girls and boys cross country teams were set to compete at the state qualifiers at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Southeast Valley.

Volleyball wraps up regular season

The Van Meter volleyball team closed out its regular season Oct. 14 with a match against Woodward-Granger.

The Bulldogs ended up taking the second-place slot as they beat the Hawks in three straight sets.

Van Meter won a close first set 25-20, but gained more control in sets two and three, winning 25-15 and 25-13.

The Bulldogs had 31 total kills on the night, led by junior Abby Matt, who had 10, and followed by junior Emma Gilliland with seven. Among Matt’s 10 kills was her 500th career kill.

Setting up many of these kills was freshman Haedyn Rebelsky, who led the team with 18 assists. Senior Kaylie Golwitzer followed with eight.

Van Meter was also strong on defense, with 12 total blocks and 41 digs to hold Woodward-Granger to a -.098 hitting efficiency. Freshman Teya Speltz was a big factor in the blocking, with a team-high six total blocks, including three solo blocks. Both Gilliland and senior Malia Kelly followed with two block assists each.

Matt also had a strong day at the serving line, with six total serve aces to lead the team.

The Bulldogs then turned their attention to regionals where they took on Central Decatur Oct. 20 at Van Meter School.