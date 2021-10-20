DCG volleyball moves on, football heads into finale

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

One team started a win streak just as another one came to an end for Dallas Center-Grimes this past week. (Note: Events covered Oct. 14-19).

Football (2-6)

Hopes of closing out the regular season on a winning streak were dashed last week as Lewis Central (6-2) won 42-10.

The Titans proved to be a handful from the starting, going up 20-0 after one quarter led by quarterback Braylon Kammrad's nearly-perfect passing performance averaging nearly 20 yards per pass, unlike anything DCG had encountered this season. Huston Halverson tried to keep up the pace and threw for 179 yards and a touchdown without an interception, but between being sacked four times and the run game limited to just 24 yards, forward progress came at a premium for Dallas Center.

DCG had won the previous two weeks, and now closes out their season against Glenwood (4-4) before heading into postseason. The Rams have largely played at the same level as the Mustangs this season with a 42-19 loss to Lewis Central a couple of weeks ago, and cleanly beat Council Bluffs Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover just as DCG did this season. They're largely a one-man operation as the entire offense is funnel through QB Tate Mayberry who leads the team in both passing and rushing. His 13 touchdowns have come exclusively on the ground.

Volleyball (16-21)

The 2021 season moves forward for the Mustangs as they cleanly swept Perry (11-25) in Tuesday's regional matchup 3-0.

While the scores were kept within reach in the race to 10 points in the first two sets, DCG just proved too much to consistently handle as the Mustangs won by margins of 10, 10 and 18. That was largely thanks to Kenna Jackson queuing up shots for 36 of the team's 39 kills led by Haily Leinbach's 10 spikes. On the other side of the net, Perry was limited to 11 kills as a team.

The competition ramps up Thursday in the semifinals against North Polk (25-10). Compared to DCG's roster that funnels through a couple of players, the Comets provide a strategic challenge with multiple players equally capable of both setting up and finishing designed plays and are one of the more dominant defensive teams, blocking 188 times compared to 133 from the Mustangs.

Cross Country

Results from the state qualifying meet Wednesday in Winterset were not available at the time of writing.