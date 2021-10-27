ADM volleyball finishes season, cross country heads to state, football preps for playoffs

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM volleyball team closed out its season after making a postseason push in the regional tournament.

The Tigers opened the tournament against Creston on Oct. 19 and won in three sets, defeating the Panthers 25-11, 25-17 and 25-13.

Head coach Mary Beth Scott said the team played better than when the Tigers faced Creston earlier this season.

“Our passing was very good, our hitters were able to attack, so I was really pleased with Creston,” Scott said.

ADM then moved on to play Bondurant-Farrar on Oct. 21, another team the Tigers have faced and beaten, and fell 25-12, 25-17 and 25-18.

Scott said the first time the Tigers played the Bluejays, they played well without much pressure. As the season went on, Scott said the pressure started to get to ADM and the Tigers struggled more this time around against the Bluejays.

One thing that changed between the two matches was the Tigers’ hitting. ADM finished the Creston match with a .313 hitting percentage while the Tigers were held to a -.024 percentage against Bondurant-Farrar.

Scott said the Tigers’ passes and sets were off the net and the Bluejays were a good blocking team, all things that led to that negative hitting percentage.

“We just never really got into a rhythm,” Scott said. “The stats don’t lie, there’s no doubt about it the team that’s gonna put the ball down more is going to be the team that typically wins.”

Despite the season coming to an end, Scott said the girls still reached their goals, as they finished above .500 and in the top half of the conference in third.

To reach those goals, the Tigers put in a lot of work in the offseason. Scott said a lot of the younger players played club and the team went through a lot of growth over the year.

“We talked about sometimes through difficult roads you get to beautiful destinations,” Scott said.

She added that that was something ADM focused on — although there were hard times, they had to power through to achieve their goals.

Two players who helped the Tigers reach their goals were seniors Campbell James and Katie Cullen. Scott said James stepped up her hitting game and became a go-to player while Cullen was a great right-side hitter and did a great job encouraging everyone and staying positive.

“Everybody has their role on the team and they did a great job at their role,” Scott said.

The Tigers will now head into the offseason, which Scott said will include open gyms, team camps, scrimmages and hopefully club.

Cross country runs at state qualifying

The ADM boys and girls cross country teams both ran at the state qualifying meet on Oct. 20 with varying levels of success.

The Tigers were looking to clinch a spot in the state meet, and while the boys came away with a spot, the girls had an individual qualifier.

The boys ended the meet with a third-place finish and 75 points, while the girls finished just out of the top three in fourth with 111 team points.

Leading ADM on the boys side was senior Cooper Greenslade, who placed third with a final time of 16:19. Not far behind Greenslade was senior Quinton Kimrey, who finished in eighth with a time of 16:46.

Just outside of the top 15 was freshman Torin Timmerman, who ended the day in 18th with a time of 17:28. Sophomore Hubie Chaplin followed in 21st with a final run time of 17:37.

Rounding out the Tigers was senior Grant Vandevoorde and sophomore Hunter Landphair. Vandevoorde placed 25th with a time of 17:50 while Landphair wasn’t far behind in 28th at an 18:00 clip.

While the girls didn’t qualify as a team, they did have an individual qualifier in junior Geneva Timmerman. Timmerman placed first overall with a final run time of 19:10 to secure her spot at the state meet.

The Tigers will run at the state meet Oct. 29 at Lakeside Golf Course. The girls will run at 2:30 p.m. while the boys run at 3:15 p.m.

Football heads into the postseason

ADM played Saydel on Oct. 22 and won 69-0.

In the win, sophomore running back Brevin Doll led with six rushes for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Doll’s four touchdowns ties the ADM football record for rushing touchdowns in a game.

ADM plays in the first round of playoffs against Nevada at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Nevada High School.