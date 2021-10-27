A look back at the 2021 Dallas Center-Grimes football season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Before the Dallas County News heads into winter sports coverage, we will take a look back at the top things to know about one team per week from Dallas Center-Grimes.

Up first is DCG football (3-6). The Mustangs weathered quite the storm to open the season as they started on a five-game losing streak before winning three of the final four weeks.

Here are three takeaways from the 2021 campaign:

11 touchdowns

Without all-state running back Zach Brand this season, the Mustangs reinvented their offense this season to focus under center. That responsibility largely fell on senior Huston Halverson.

While he proved capable last year completing half his passes and throwing six touchdowns and five interceptions in 2020, his workload went from 101 attempts to 225 passes for his senior campaign. That turned into 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 56 percent of passes. Overall, four receivers — Trevor Hamil (321 yards) Keaton Jackson (292), Zach Smid (212), Jackson Jones (197) — crossed the yardage century mark.

3.7 yards

Losing Brand and a number of offensive linemen didn't just make the offense audible, but defenses more readily invited themselves into the backfield this year.

In 2020, DCG averaged 5.2 yards per rush with Brand earning an average of 6.5 yards while AJ Jahangir grabbing 5.3 yards on average. This year, the team's average was held far lower at 3.7 yards per carry while working with a trio of backs. A sophomore, Eli Carpenter led the team with 105 rushes. With two more years of eligibility, he looks to make an even bigger impact with more experience.

3 wins

DCG's win total pales in comparison to the 15-3 record from the past two seasons combined, but the team isn't that far removed from a darker chapter.

In 2018, the Mustangs won just one game. Things turned around the next year with a 9-2 season in 2019 that was highlighted by nine straight wins, a perfect example that past performance does not predict the future so long as the right pieces fall back in place.