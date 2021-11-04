ADM's Geneva Timmerman places second, Cooper Greenslade 12th at state cross country meet

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The cross country season has come to its conclusion with the state meet taking place this past weekend.

Teams across the state ran at the state meet Oct. 29, and both ADM cross country teams were represented in some capacity at the meet.

While the boys team qualified as a whole to run at state, the girls just missed their shot but had an individual qualifier in junior Geneva Timmerman.

Timmerman represented her team well, as she placed second at the state meet with a final time of 19:06.41. Head coach Steve Brown said Timmerman did an outstanding job and he knew she had a chance to place high, so they were happy with the result.

“We were pretty confident she would be in the top five somewhere, so second was a best-case scenario outcome for her for this year,” Brown said.

Not only was the finish big for Timmerman, but Brown said second is the highest place an ADM girl has finished at a state cross country meet that he knows of, so it has a positive effect on the program as a whole.

Brown also said the rest of the team was there to watch her, so seeing Timmerman run so well is a great motivator for the team.

While Timmerman represented the girls, the boys had their whole team at the state meet.

This was just the ninth time in ADM history where ADM has qualified as a team for state, and to do it in back-to-back years was a big accomplishment for the Tigers, head coach Josh Chapman said.

Chapman said the team had high expectations and goals for themselves and wanted to be top six, but things didn’t quite go the Tigers’ way, as they placed 13th overall at the meet.

“When you look back at the race results, after the first mile, we were in position, we were actually sitting in sixth as a team, so they were definitely positioned to accomplish that goal,” Chapman said. “And things just didn’t go our way that day.”

Chapman said the team came in with a lot of momentum, but didn’t have enough gas that day to finish.

Despite not reaching their goal, the Tigers made it to state, which Chapman said was what some people counted them out for this season after state champion Nate Mueller graduated.

Chapman said there wasn’t a lot of expectation for the Tigers from the cross country community, but senior leaders Cooper Greenslade and Quinton Kimrey reminded the team they had depth.

“You look at the makeup of our varsity group that ran at the state meet and most of them were underclassmen, freshmen and sophomores,” Chapman said. “They came in, wanted to prove a point that our program is different than it’s been in the past and the expectation is to be at the state meet every year and they did it.”

Helping to lead the Tigers to state was Greenslade, who ended up placing 12th at the meet with a time of 16:35.22.

Chapman said Greenslade ran fantastic, and while his goal was to be a top-10 runner, he also wanted to be all-state, which he was. The accomplishment also makes him only the sixth athlete from ADM to become an all-state runner.

“For him to end his senior year with that kind of race and put him in with some guys that ran Division I collegiately and then also Mason Frank that just won the Des Moines Half Marathon is one of those all-state runners in school history, so he’s there with an elite group of guys,” Chapman said.

Chapman also talked about what great leaders Greenslade and Kimrey are and said they showed the younger runners how to train hard and smart.

He added that Greenslade was a great example for the underclassmen for working hard, because he wasn’t even on varsity as a sophomore, so if they work hard and put in the work, they can accomplish their goals.

Timmerman is another example of hard work, as Brown said she got her consistent top finishes throughout the season through lots of training and a great attitude.

“I think that confidence that she was able to build through her training helped her a tremendous amount,” Brown said.

Now that Timmerman will be a senior next season, Brown said she has even more goals for herself, which include leading the Tigers to the state meet as a team.

As for the boys, ADM will lose a few seniors, including its top two runners, but Chapman said the Tigers will be OK.

“We’ve got a good, solid group of those sophomores that were at the state meet,” Chapman said. “Freshman Torin Timmerman is one of the top freshmen in 3A and so he’ll be looking at being a great leader for the next few years.”

Chapman added that the Tigers have a group that is ready to get back to the state meet and it’ll be a good season next year.

As he looks forward to next year, Chapman also talked about how he’ll miss the seniors and how he’ll miss how they always knew how to have fun and work hard.

“They knew when to train hard but they also knew how to have fun,” Chapman said. “... so I will miss their fun spirit and the fun atmosphere that they created.”

Football finishes out season

The ADM football team played in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 29 where the Tigers faced off against Nevada.

ADM fell to the Cubs 34-26 to have the Tigers’ season come to a close.

The Tigers were down 13-6 at halftime but were able to pull ahead 20-13 at the end of quarter three, however a strong fourth quarter from Nevada gave the Cubs the win in the end.

ADM relied heavily on its ground game in the loss, as the Tigers put up 316 rushing yards.

Senior Matt Dufoe and sophomore Brevin Doll managed much of the load, with Doll leading with 27 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Dufoe followed with 19 rushes for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Despite the loss, junior Christian Madison had a big game on defense with 10 solo tackles while seniors Gabe Heitz and Jacob Crystal each had a fumble recovery.