DCG volleyball places four on conference team

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the volleyball season officially in the books, the Little Hawkeye Conference released its 2021 all-conference team that included four Mustangs.

Kenna Jackson (Sr.) - 1st team

In her final year, Jackson was one of the most active players on the DCG roster as assisted her teammates 83 percent of the team's total assists with 6.3 per game. Her biggest moment came in the team's final win of the season, helping take down Perry with 36 assists.

She was also one of the team's most efficient servers, holding a 95.6 percent efficiency rating and led the Mustangs with 39 aces.

Audrey Anderson (Sr.) - 2nd team

While Jackson was heavily involved in the setup, Anderson was the team's primary defender helping keep plays alive in the backcourt with 365 digs. On a per-set basis, her average of 3.5 ranked second in the conference and her 31 digs against Pella Christian were the most in a single match by a conference player this season.

Jillian Janssen (Jr.) - Honorable Mention

Janssen found herself plugged in all over the court as she ranked second in assists behind Jackson, third in kills behind Katie Christiansen and Haily Leinbach and fourth in total blocks.

Her 97 percent serve rate, though, was the team's top mark of the season, helping provide the base to get through close games like the team's 3-2 win over Pella Christian. Janssen was a perfect 25-of-25 with three aces, becoming the only player in the conference this season to have a perfect success rating on at least 25 serves.

Anna Cantrell (Soph.) - Honorable Mention

The lone starting underclassman for the Mustangs, Cantrell made her living at the net with a team-high 50 blocks. She was also fourth in spikes, registering 124 kills. Overall, she ranked fourth among the Little Hawkeye in blocks and was first among underclassmen.

Her brightest moment came early in the season against Indianola, earning five blocks.