ADM Dance Team to compete at state championship on Dec. 3

COURTESY OF ADM DANCE TEAM

Special to Dallas County News

The Iowa State Dance Team Championship will return in December.

“We’re thrilled to welcome spectators back to this year’s state championship,” said Andrea Dana, executive director for the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association. “Iowa dancers feed off the excitement of their fans. The atmosphere is sure to be electric.”

The ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship will take place Dec. 1-3. The 46th annual competition will see the team and solo championships combined into a three-day marathon, including performances from the ADM High School Varsity Dance Team.

Taking place at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines, team competition categories include pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, lights, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed and show production. Teams and soloists are divided into classes based on school enrollment. They are evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.

Twenty-two college teams and 247 high school teams make up the nearly 600 routines plus 858 solos that will be performed, making up nearly 36 hours of competition. Teams and soloists earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship.

“Our competition judges get to see some of the most innovative and creative choreography coming out of the Midwest,” Dana said.

Performers will take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall beginning Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m. and will continue through Friday evening. Entry fee for spectators is $15/person. Tickets to attend in person and live stream access will be available to pre-purchase mid-November; information will be posted on the ISDTA website. Spectators and competitors are not required to wear a mask.

A complete list of participating schools and a schedule of performances can be viewed on the ISDTA website.

ADM High School Varsity Dance Team will perform three team routines and six solos on Friday, Dec. 3. Team routines will compete in Wells Fargo Area during the day: Hoopla Class II at 12:48 p.m., Jazz Class VI at 2:45 p.m., and Pom Class X at 3:42 p.m. Soloists Selah Wilcox (Soph.), Eliana Dohlman (Soph.), Addy Reynolds (Fr.), Reagan Wosmansky (Soph.), Katie Oliver (Fr.), and Paisley Sutton (Soph.), will perform from 7:30-8 a.m. in Hy-Vee Hall.

The ADM Dance Team will hold a dress rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at ADM High School. The team will be performing their three state dance routines and six solos.