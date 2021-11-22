DCG Dance Team to compete at state championship on Dec. 3

COURTESY OF DCG DANCE TEAM

Special to Dallas County News

The Iowa State Dance Team Championship will return in December.

“We’re thrilled to welcome spectators back to this year’s state championship,” said Andrea Dana, executive director for the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association. “Iowa dancers feed off the excitement of their fans. The atmosphere is sure to be electric.”

The ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship will take place Dec. 1-3. The 46th annual competition will see the team and solo championships combined into a three-day marathon, including performances from the Dallas Center-Grimes Varsity Team.

Taking place at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines, team competition categories include pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, lights, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed and show production. Teams and soloists are divided into classes based on school enrollment. They are evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.

Twenty-two college teams and 247 high school teams make up the nearly 600 routines plus 858 solos that will be performed, making up nearly 36 hours of competition. Teams and soloists earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship.

“Our competition judges get to see some of the most innovative and creative choreography coming out of the Midwest,” Dana said.

Performers will take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall beginning Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m. and will continue through Friday evening. Entry fee for spectators is $15/person. Tickets to attend in person and live stream access will be available to pre-purchase mid-November; information will be posted on the ISDTA website. Spectators and competitors are not required to wear a mask.

A complete list of participating schools and a schedule of performances can be viewed on the ISDTA website.

The Dallas Center-Grimes Varsity Team, coached by Lorainna Nedved, will perform the following routines on Friday, Dec. 3:

Solo Routines

7:51a.m. Katelyn Harryman - Junior

7:54 a.m. Madison Stone - Junior

7:58 a.m. Natalli Besch - Junior

8:01 a.m. Emma Altman - Junior

8:05 a.m. Cadence Lilla - Senior

8:08 a.m. Ellie Cole - Sophomore

Alternate: Ella Kleckner - Sophomore

Group Routines

2:57 p.m. Jazz Class VI

3:54 p.m. Pom Class X

7:02 p.m. Hip Hop Class VIII

Last season, DCG earned a Division I rating on all three group routines: pom, hip hop and jazz. The team also earned a fourth place finish in hip hop and jazz.

DCG's state send-off showcase will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 in the Meadows Gym and the team will perform all three groups routines and solos. The performance is open to the public and free to attend.