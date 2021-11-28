Van Meter girls basketball kicks off new season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Winter sports are getting underway, and girls basketball is no exception as Van Meter started practice on Nov. 8.

Head coach Jay Olson said practices have been going well with players showing up with a lot of energy.

“Our seniors have done a great job setting the tone,” Olson said. “And then we got a lot of young girls also fighting for time at the varsity level, [...] it's probably one of the most competitive teams overall, that we’ve had, which is fun, it makes practice fun.”

Two of those seniors include the Bulldogs’ two leading scorers from last year, Zoie Vaught and Chaney Coppinger.

Olson expects both those players to have good seasons this year, and added that Vaught averaged 20 points a game toward the end of last season.

“She got the right mindset that we want her playing at this year to kind of set the tone for us offensively,” Olson said. “Chaney’s kind of our main shooter on the outside, so again looking for good things, another year under her belt, will be more confident, stuff like that.”

Along with Vaught and Coppinger, Van Meter is returning quite a few of its players from last season.

The Bulldogs have five new freshmen on the team and 15 girls returning and the total 20 junior varsity and varsity girls practice together.

The advantage to having so many girls returning is that while last year at this time the Bulldogs would be trying to figure out what offense works best for them, Olson said everyone mostly already knows their roles.

“There’s no questioning stuff, it’s ‘hey this is my role, this is what I have to do,’” Olson said. “So I would say we’re ahead of the curve from where we were last year, we still have a lot of question marks, obviously any team does six practices in, but I think we’re in pretty good shape right now.”

With so many girls returning and knowing their roles, it will help the Bulldogs achieve the goals they have set for this year.

Two years ago the senior group on this team made it to the regional finals and last year Van Meter made it to the regional semifinals. This year, Olson said, the Bulldogs just want to be able to compete with the top teams in the state.

“We’re practicing and playing to compete with the top teams in the state, that’s kind of our goal every year,” Olson said. “And I think right now our mindset in practice is that’s where our girls want to end up, we don’t want to just make those games we want to be able to compete in those games and whatever happens happens.”

To prepare Van Meter for those tougher games to come in the future, Olson said the Bulldogs have a relatively tough nonconference schedule to challenge them.

He said the Bulldogs have a tough conference as it is, and then having to compete against strong nonconference teams as well will help prep Van Meter for the end of the year.

“Here’s the energy level we need to play with, can we play against more athletic girls overall as a group,” Olson said. “I think it’s challenging but it’s a good challenge, those games don’t bother me.”