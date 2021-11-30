ADM boys basketball kicks off season with new coach

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys basketball season has gotten underway with practices starting Nov. 15, and with the new season also comes a new coach.

Head coach Trevor Mickelson said the first few practices have gone really well so far and that there are a lot of new faces on the team.

Mickelson added that the team has been working hard and has had some early mornings along with afternoon practices, but despite the early wake up, the guys still bring the energy.

“This is always kind of an exciting time of year and we have a lot of kids that really just love the game,” Mickelson said. “So yeah they probably don’t love the early morning stuff but the energy has still been there.”

He added that the Tigers hosted a “Meet the Team Night” on Nov. 18 where the community could see the teams compete and have some fun.

The Meet the Team Night is something new Mickelson brought over to ADM from past schools. He said it’s something fun for the community to come out, support the teams and showcase the athletes.

Being a new coach can bring about some challenges in the first year of coaching, but Mickelson said he’s fortunate because he’s not coming into a complete rebuild as ADM had a good year last year and the Tigers have a lot of talent.

“There are new challenges in terms of getting familiar with some of what I would like to see happen here and just kind of establishing a culture,” Mickelson said.

He added that he had a youth camp this summer and received lots of positive feedback from parents and the community.

Looking ahead, Mickelson said he is excited to see the growth of the team this season, as the Tigers have a lot of sophomores and juniors on the team.

For the sophomores on the team, going from being on the freshmen team last year to varsity this season is a big transition, but Mickelson said ADM has some good senior leaders to help with that.

“They kinda lead by example,” Mickelson said. “We have some great kids that hold kids accountable and they show them how hard you have to work to be successful.”

Mickelson added that the Tigers had workouts in the summer and team bonding things so that even though there’s a two-year age gap for some of the players, they all like being around each other, which he said makes it a lot easier for some of the younger guys to adjust.

While growth and improvement is one goal for Mickelson this season, he wants the team to go into every game with the mindset and expectation that the Tigers are going to win.

“I think we play in an unbelievably tough conference,” Mickelson said. “We have a really hard nonconference game right out of the gate with Dallas Center-Grimes, so we are going to be tested every single night, and we know that we are going to have to play our best to win, but we think other teams are going to have to play their best to beat us as well.”

ADM starts the season with a scrimmage against Waukee, and Mickelson said the Tigers are going to focus on themselves and what they need to do in that game.

The Tigers then have their season opener against Dallas Center-Grimes a few days after the scrimmage.

Mickelson said the coaches are trying to get a feel for how teams play and are starting to gear some of the practice drills toward what ADM will need to do to be successful early on.

The Tigers will open the season with a game against Dallas Center-Grimes at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.