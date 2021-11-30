DCG boys basketball looks to make return trip to state

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Making school history by joining the girls team in the state tournament last season, Dallas Center-Grimes hopes to make another splash for the second year in a row. In school history, the Mustangs have only made consecutive tournaments once before. Can they overcome those odds?

Returning

If the Mustangs are going to make another run at the Elite Eight, it likely starts with all-state selection Cole Glasgow who led the team with 16.6 points per game and shot over 50 percent from the floor.

The absence of Luke Rankin and Alex Thomas will be felt, particularly the former whose 8.3 assists per game were the second-most in all of Iowa. Rankin led the team in assists each of the past three seasons, leaving a wide opening on the roster for someone to help make those opportunities that put Glasgow et al in the spotlight.

That includes Bo Huston, whose 52.2 percent three-point shooting placed him among the top 15 most efficient deep ball shooters in the state. In turn, his 12.2 points per game ranked third among on the team. And when it comes down to crunch time, few players on DCG's rosters are more effective at the foul line as he hit over 76 percent of his free throws. He's also as slick as they come in making his own opportunities on defense as he averaged 1.9 steals per game.

Conference

DCG narrowly missed out on a conference title last season with a 12-2 record, just one game behind Pella. And could be similarly competitive at the top this time around with both teams losing and retaining similar pieces.

Elsewhere in the Little Hawkeye, third place Indianola returns Drew Kingery, the top-scorer in the conference. Pella Christian was a middle-of-the-road team but is the only team in the conference that brings back two top-10 scorers this season. Eric Mulder should be on everyone's radar as one of the league's biggest X-factors. A tower on the floor, he averaged 9.5 rebounds per game. No one else averaged even seven in the league.

Grinnell was second-to-last while featuring three top-25 scorers, all of which were seniors. Their next two leading scorers also graduating, making Grinnell more like wildcards than Wildcats.