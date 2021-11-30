Van Meter wrestling season gets underway

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Just as basketball has gotten going, so too has Van Meter wrestling, with the Bulldogs’ first practice taking place Nov. 15.

However, just like the Van Meter basketball team, the wrestling team was dealing with some absences throughout the first week of practice due to football.

Head coach Chas Funaro said despite not having the full team present, practices have been going well and the team is working hard.

In that first week of practice with people missing, Funaro said the Bulldogs worked more on technique and less time on live wrestling, and now that guys are returning, they are starting to ramp things up.

“We have to get the guys in shape,” Funaro said. “That part of the season is tough, but once you’re in shape, you’re in shape so we have to push through that part of it.”

Another part of getting in shape is getting each guy in their correct weight class, which Funaro said guys will be working on over the next couple weeks.

He said the lineup will change a little these next few weeks, but after Christmas break Van Meter will see what the best lineup is.

Speaking of the lineup, Funaro said the Bulldogs have a lot of experience on varsity with juniors and seniors, and he feels good about them and thinks they’ll have a good season. Funaro added that he also got a lot of freshmen who will have good days and bad days.

“They get through that and over the next couple of seasons they’ll be pretty tough,” Funaro said.

The upperclassmen are also helping the freshmen learn technique and get adjusted.

During the first week when the football team was still at state, Funaro said a lot of the upperclassmen were on the football team and the freshmen were at wrestling practice learning the basics.

Funaro said things changed at practice as soon as the upperclassmen returned to practice.

“When we started to get those older guys back in, it changed the room right away,” Funaro said. “It did bring a different attitude, a different work ethic.”

He added that the younger guys saw firsthand how they were supposed to be conditioning and drilling and that it’s always good to have the experienced guys there to show how things are done.

The Bulldogs begin their season with the Van Meter Quad, with Ogden being one of the schools there, and Funaro expects Ogden to have a tough squad this year and compete for a conference title.

He said the first couple weeks are tough because guys are trying to get into the weight class they’ll be most competitive in. Since some guys aren’t eligible for their desired weight class yet, they’ll have to compete in the next class up.

“The big thing that we’ve just been hammering a lot of basics to try to get these guys into shape and the thing is those other schools are kind of in that same position,” Funaro said.

He added that last season, PCM, a school at the Quad, beat them the first dual but Van Meter faced PCM again later and beat them.

Van Meter competes at the Van Meter Quad at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Van Meter High School.

Girls basketball falls in opening game

The Van Meter girls basketball team opened its season with a game against ADM on Nov. 23.

The Bulldogs fell to the Tigers in their season opener 50-31.

ADM held the lead throughout the game, with the Tigers taking a 22-14 lead into halftime and holding it to the end of the game.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had some solid performances in the game.

Freshman Finley Netten had a strong day at the basket, leading the team with 15 points on six of nine shooting. Netten also had a team-leading five rebounds and two steals against the Tigers.

On the rebounding front, senior Chaney Coppinger had the other team-high five rebounds, including three offensive boards, and had seven points in her start. Coppinger also had one assist and a steal in the game.

The Bulldogs will look to get in the win column when they take on Knoxville at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at Van Meter High School.