ADM girls, boys basketball teams bounce back

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys basketball team had a busy week last week with three games, and after falling in their first two games, the Tigers turned it around to win the third.

ADM first played Dallas Center-Grimes on Nov. 30 and lost 67-35. The Tigers were only down by four after the first quarter, but a strong second quarter for the Mustangs allowed Dallas Center-Grimes to pull away.

ADM then played Ballard on Dec. 3 and fell 56-46. The Tigers were up 31-23 at halftime, but Ballard outscored ADM 17-5 in the third to take the lead and pull out the win.

Leading ADM’s scoring in the loss was sophomore Adam Bryte and junior Vince Benetti, the only two to get into double figures for the Tigers. Bryte led with 12 points while Benetti had 10 in the game.

Benetti also had a strong game on the glass, as he brought down 15 boards for a team high and double double.

ADM was able to turn things around when the Tigers faced Atlantic on Dec. 4 and won 59-47.

The game was close in the first half, with the Tigers taking a 31-29 lead at halftime. ADM was able to pull away in the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Trojans 19-11 to get the win.

The Tigers had a trio of players scoring in double figures and leading ADM in the win. Sophomore Brevin Doll led the way, scoring a team-high 18 points on five of eight shooting, followed by Bryte and senior Sam Hlas, who had 14 each.

Benetti once again had a strong day on the boards, this time bringing down 13 rebounds to lead the team. Bryte followed with seven.

ADM also had seven steals in the game, led by Benetti and Hlas, who each had two. Bryte led the team in assists with four while Hlas and Benetti followed with three each.

Girls basketball gets another win

Just as the boys basketball team had a busy week, so too did the girls, with the same results.

The girls started the week playing Dallas Center-Grimes on Nov. 30 and lost 53-19. The Tigers were down from the beginning, with the Mustangs going up 16-5 at the end of one and not surrendering from there.

The Tigers then played Ballard on Dec. 3, falling 53-32. ADM kept it closer against the Bombers, going down 20-15 at halftime, but the Tigers’ shooting struggles and turnovers kept them from taking the lead.

Against Ballard, the Tigers finished with a 29.4 field goal percentage as well as a 23 percent from three and had 24 turnovers to Ballard’s 11.

The Tigers were able to bounce back when they played Atlantic on Dec. 4, winning 56-30. ADM had the lead from the get-go, going up 19-9 at the end of the first quarter and going up from there.

Contributing to this win was senior Claire Greenslade and junior Nicole Storck, who had 12 and 11 points respectively to lead the team. Greenslade also brought down four rebounds, though freshman Kelli Storck led the team in that area with five and put up nine more points as well.

On the defensive end, senior Olivia Tollari had a good night, leading the Tigers with six steals. She was followed by Greenslade, who had four.