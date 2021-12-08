DCG basketball picks up two wins, Fistler wins first wrestling tournament

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes notched a couple of wins on both the court and mat this past week.

Girls Basketball (4-1)

DCG has won three straight games following the 70-27 win over Oskaloosa (1-1) and 60-27 win over Benton (3-2) on Thursday and Friday.

Finley Fitzgerald had a career night against Oskie. Shooting 8-of-11 from the floor with four three-pointers, she led the team with 20 points. That largely came from the first half where the team led 44-6 at halftime.

Benton played a little closer but trailed 27-11 at the break thanks to another star junior, Emma Miner leading the team with 16 points and four rebounds for the night.

Competition looks to ramp up Friday against Grinnell (3-0). Ivey Schmidt averages 22 points and four rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

Boys Basketball (2-0)

Dallas Center started the season with a win streak after winning 78-51 against Oskaloosa (0-2) on Friday night.

The Mustangs were in an awful hurry to put the game away, leading the Indians 24-9 after eight minutes and 52-26 at halftime. That was largely at the hands of Bo Huston who missed just three shots and scored a team-high 19 points.

Jacob Runyan came through with seven assists while Jackson Jones and Calix Cahill led the team around the glass with six rebounds apiece.

DCG will face Grinnell (2-1) on Friday, looking to extend the streak to five wins over the Tigers. They're led by Dylan McIlrath and Calvin Jaworski who combine for half the team's total points.

Wrestling

After picking up a 35-28 win over Norwalk in the season-opener, the Mustangs found new goals for the rest of the season at their home invitational Saturday.

Against a slate of 14 teams, DCG earned one tournament title from Jacob Fistler who won all four rounds in the 152-pound bracket. It wasn't until the championship in which he needed the full time, winning an 8-3 decision over Carroll's Jireh Gallegos.

Coming in with silver finishes, were Carson Springer (126) and Ben Brushaber (170). The latter of the two won two straight before meeting Urbandale's ace in the hole for a first round loss. Springer evaded a pin in the title round but fell 4-1 after winning twice by fall.

Logan Gard (132) and Connor Pertzsch (182) also medaled with third-place finishes for DCG.