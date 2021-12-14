ADM girls basketball looks ahead, wrestling picks up another win

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls basketball team has had a tough start to the season, with a slow 2-5 record to begin the season.

The Tigers most recent loss came at the hands of Bondurant-Farrar on Dec. 10, as they fell 60-42.

Head coach Jacob Cleveland said the team has struggled with turnovers all season, and when the Tigers finally got that under control against the Bluejays, they couldn’t get their shot to fall.

Cleveland said that seems to be how the season has gone so far for ADM.

“It’s just one of those things where we kinda fix one problem and then another problem crept up,” Cleveland said. “The girls played hard but we just struggled from the field.”

He said the girls are working hard in practice to improve, and as long as the Tigers keep working, it’ll pay dividends in the end, but one area Cleveland said he needs to get better at is helping the team’s confidence.

Despite the slow start, it’s still early on in the basketball season, with plenty of time for ADM to turn things around and get back in the win column.

Cleveland said ADM is still trying to decide lineups and that he met with senior captains Olivia Tollari and Claire Greenslade to figure out some things as well.

“We’re staying positive and they’re doing a good job of keeping everyone upbeat and ready to go for our next game,” Cleveland said.

ADM’s next game is against North Polk, a team currently on a five-game win streak and sitting at the top of the conference.

The Comets are very talented with a team full of players who can all dribble, shoot and play defense, Cleveland said, and the Tigers understand what they have to do to win.

“We just have to take care of the ball, execute and hopefully some of those shots will go in,” Cleveland said.

ADM will face North Polk at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at ADM High School.

Boys wrestling gets another win

The ADM boys wrestling team had a busy week as the Tigers took on Gilbert and Greene County in duals and then competed in the Ankeny Centennial Invitational.

ADM first competed against Gilbert and Greene County in a pair of duals Dec. 7 and won both, defeating Gilbert 48-25 and taking down Greene County 39-35.

Against Gilbert, the Tigers got strong victories from six of their wrestlers. Kadin O’Connor, Cael Ruby, Nathan Scanlan, Sam Mallory, Rylan Baase and Ben Smith all got fall victories in their matches for six points each.

ADM also faced Greene County and got a close win.

Against the Rams, Ben Smith once again got a fall victory, along with David Finnegan, while Nathan Tapken won his match in an 8-4 decision.

The Tigers then went to the Ankeny Centennial Invitational on Dec. 11 where they faced Ankeny Centennial, Carlisle and Oskaloosa.

ADM picked up a 44-30 win over Oskaloosa, but fell 40-38 to Carlisle and 60-24 to Centennial.

Despite the loss, the Tigers had four match wins coming from falls against Carlisle. Finnegan, Smith, Tapken and Jacob Alexander all got fall wins while Aiden Flora got a win from a technical fall and Ruby won in an 8-3 decision.

In their win over Oskaloosa, the Tigers had strong matches from Alexander and Smith, as they both won by major decision.

Baase, Flora, Finnegan and Tapken also had a good dual, as they got fall victories in their respective matches.

ADM will next compete in the ADM Triangular against Boone and Winterset at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at ADM High School.