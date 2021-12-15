DCG boys remain perfect, girls basketball bounces back

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes made a case for itself across a number of games last week, hoping to stay atop the conference standing before moving into the new year.

Girls Basketball (5-2)

The season just got more interesting for the rest of the Little Hawkeye conference following undefeated Grinnell's 54-51 win over No. 7 DCG last Friday. While it could very well be one-off loss like last year's mid-December loss to Indianola, the Tigers took an early swipe at a Mustang team that has a target its back. The two will have a rematch Jan. 25 on the Mustangs' floor in what could be a pivotal game for the Mustangs to defend their league title.

After the Friday night loss, DCG bounced right back Saturday with a 60-22 win over Des Moines Christian (2-4), marking the team's fifth win by at least 25 points. Finley Fitzgerald stepped in for 12 points with 11 more coming from Kayla Reis. Vanessa Bickford and Ella Lampe each had five assists. The latter had six of DCG's 21 team steals as well.

Returning to conference action, Dallas Center hosts Indianola (5-1) on Friday night. The two split last season's series. This year, the Indians are led by Lauren Blake, one of just eight players in the state averaging over 22 points and eight rebounds per game.

Boys Basketball (4-0)

DCG's pursuit of perfection continued, notching two more wins last week. The Mustangs came out on top 73-27 over Grinnell (2-3) and 49-48 over Des Moines Christina (3-1).

Friday's game in Grinnell was a relative breeze after a close first quarter. In second and third periods, DCG allowed just eight points. Over the course of the game, Grinnell connected on just 25 percent of their shots while DCG hit double that rate to run away with the game. That largely fell on the shoulders of Jackson Jones' 13 points after making 3-of-5 three-pointers.

The metrics tightened against DMC with nearly identical efficiencies and totals, right down to two players apiece scoring double digits. But it was Cole Glasgow's 18 and Bo Huston's 17 points that gave the slight edge for DCG to squeeze by with the narrowest win over the young season.

They'll return home Friday to take on Indianola (2-2).

Wrestling

Facing a tough slate at the Frank Baltzley Johnston Invite on Saturday, DCG's top finish went to Ayden Beck (106 pounds) who earned second place. His loss in the title match was just his second of the season and now stands at 7-2 overall this season.

Connor Pertzsch (182) stands with an 8-2 overall record after losing in the semifinal match but bounced back in the consolation bracket for a third place after going 3-1 overall Saturday.

Carson Springer (126), Logan Gard (132) and Riley Kovaleski (160) earned fifth place finishes.