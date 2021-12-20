ADM girls, boys basketball teams pick up victories over Boone

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

After suffering a loss early on last week, the ADM girls basketball team bounced back and got a big win over Boone to end the week on a high note.

The Tigers began the week taking on North Polk on Dec. 14, where they lost 43-29.

The Comets had the lead from the start, going up 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and extending it to 24-10 at halftime.

ADM struggled to shoot the ball against North Polk, as the Tigers ended the day with a 16.3 percent shooting percentage including 11.1 percent from the three-point line.

Senior Olivia Tollari led the Tigers in the loss, as she had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds in the game. Senior Claire Greenslade led ADM in points with nine.

The Tigers turned things around Dec. 17 when they played Boone, defeating the Toreadors 67-49.

ADM was able to shoot the ball more effectively at a 43.4 percent clip while leading the whole way, with a 37-18 lead at halftime and continuing from there.

Leading the Tigers in the win was the pair made up of Greenslade and junior Nicole Storck.

Storck had a strong game with team-highs in both points and rebounds. She ended the game with 25 points on nine of 13 shooting and nine rebounds. Storck also had three assists and a team-leading four steals in the game.

Greenslade was the only other Tiger in double figures, as she finished the day with 13 points. She also added a rebound and three assists by the end of the game.

Freshman Kelli Storck also had a solid game for ADM, shooting four of five to add nine points for the Tigers while bringing down six rebounds. To add to her stat line, Storck also had three steals and an assist in the game.

ADM will look to add to this performance when the Tigers take on Perry at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at ADM High School.

Boys basketball gets close win

The ADM boys basketball team played in two close games this past week, coming away with both a win and a loss.

The Tigers started their week playing North Polk on Dec. 14 and fell in a close 57-54 affair.

ADM trailed 25-19 at halftime, but pulled it to within four at the end of the third, with the Tigers down 37-33 going into the final quarter.

Leading the Tigers in the loss was sophomore Brevin Doll and senior Sam Hlas. Doll led the team with 21 points on eight of 12 shooting while adding a rebound, assist and steal as well.

Hlas followed Doll in the shooting game, adding 13 points to the score while shooting three for three from the three-point line. Hlas was also strong on the boards, leading the team with six rebounds and also dishing out a team-high three assists while also picking up a steal.

ADM had another close game at the end of the week Dec. 17 against Boone, but this time the Tigers came away with the win, defeating the Toreadors 45-44.

The Tigers had the lead the whole time, going up 22-14 at halftime, but Boone was able to pull it to 32-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Leading ADM in the winning effort was junior Bennett Holmberg, who led the team with 15 points and eight rebounds. Holmberg bolstered his efforts with two assists, two steals and a block in the game as well.

Also contributing to the win was Doll, who added nine points to the score, and sophomore Adam Bryte, who brought down six boards.

Hlas was the team’s leader in assists with four, while junior Karson Winter was good on the defensive end, leading the team with three steals.

ADM will look to get back to .500 when the Tigers play Perry at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at ADM High School.