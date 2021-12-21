DCG basketball teams score big wins, wrestling has strong showing

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Wrestling

The Mustangs left Saturday's Al Garrison Memorial Duals with a 3-2 record and were just a couple of decisions away from an undefeated afternoon.

On one end the scale, DCG defeated Des Moines Roosevelt 78-3 while they lost 36-33 to Johnston and 46-30 to Waukee Northwest after three forfeits gave away the winning advantage. Despite the team's brand success, only Logan Gard (132 pounds) won all five of his matchups.

Girls Basketball (6-2)

The Mustangs clocked into the Dec. 16 Class 4A rankings at No. 8, with a commanding 48-31 win over No. 4 Indianola, DCG looks to make a leap in later rankings while also making a statement for the rest of the conference, bouncing back from the previous week's loss to No. 6 Grinnell.

Ella Lampe was at the center of the game across the board with a team-leading 11 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Emma Miner came in with another 11 points and eight rebounds while Avery Korsching hit both of her three-pointers to add six points.

After Tuesday's game against Johnston (not played at the time of writing), the Mustangs go on a break until Jan. 4 to face Pella Christian (2-5).

Boys Basketball (5-0)

DCG carved out a 69-59 win Friday hosting Indianola (2-3), bringing the Mustangs' win streak to five games heading into a prime matchup against Johnston (yet to be played at the time of writing).

Against the Indians, Cole Glasgow and Bo Huston put on a show with and 17 points apiece, the second straight game as the team's top two scorers. Glasgow's performance marked a new season-high and ranks fifth among the top conference marks through one month

Jacob Runyan proved to be an effective third prong with 11 points after going a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line.