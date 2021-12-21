Van Meter wrestling competes at conference meet, girls basketball falls to Earlham

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter wrestling team competed at the West Central Activities Conference meet Dec. 18 and faced a tough nine-team lineup.

The Bulldogs ended the tournament with 72 total team points to finish ninth in the tournament. Interstate 35 came out on top with 176.5 points, followed by Woodward-Granger with 149 points and rounding out the top three was Pleasantville with 141 team points.

Leading Van Meter in the tournament was Mason Drake and Jackson Boese. Drake placed first in his weight class at 132 to score 23 points for the Bulldogs while Boese finished second in the 160 weight class to score 19 points.

Drake started the day with a win in the quarterfinals over West Central Valley by a technical fall to move onto the semifinals, where he got another technical fall win over Ogden’s wrestler to advance to the championship. In the first-place match, Drake defeated Interstate 35’s wrestler by a 7-4 decision to get the win.

For Boese, he began the quarterfinals defeating Pleasantville’s wrestler with a fall victory to move onto the semifinals. In the semis, Boese got a major decision win over Interstate 35 to move onto the first-place match, where he was defeated by Woodward-Granger’s wrestler in a 10-3 decision.

Easton Padilla also had a good day for Van Meter, placing third in the 120 weight class to score 18 points for the Bulldogs.

Padilla started his day with a fall victory in the quarterfinals over Woodward-Granger, which sent him to the semifinals. In the semis, he lost in a fall to Earlham, sending him to the consolation semifinals, where Padilla defeated Interstate 35’s wrestler by fall. The victory advanced Padilla to the third-place match, which he won by fall over Ogden’s wrestler to place third.

Van Meter will next compete in a triangular with AC/GC and East Union at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at AC/GC High School.

Girls basketball loses close one

After getting a big win, the Van Meter girls basketball team lost a close game to Earlham to close out the week.

The Bulldogs started their week playing Madrid on Dec. 14, where they won 66-37. Van Meter had a solid lead all game and was able to shoot the ball well, finishing the game with a 46.2 percent shooting percentage.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Zoie Vaught and freshman Finley Netten, who both ended the day in double figures. Vaught led the team with 24 points on nine of 13 shooting while Netten followed with 13 points. Vaught also led the team in rebounds with seven, assists with four and steals with three.

Seniors Maya Herman and Chaney Coppinger also contributed to the win, as Herman had six rebounds in the game, while Coppinger added nine points to the score and also had four assists and three rebounds.

The Bulldogs then played Earlham on Dec. 17 and fell 39-34. Van Meter got up early, leading 18-8 after the first quarter and 29-13 at half, but the Cardinals battled back to tie it to force overtime and left the Bulldogs scoreless in OT to get the win.

Earlham had five blocks in the game and outrebounded Van Meter 46-30 to help the Cardinals get the win.

Vaught once again led the Bulldogs in the loss, leading the team in points and rebounds. She ended the game with a double-double, as she had 13 points and 10 rebounds by the time the final whistle blew.