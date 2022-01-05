A look back at DCG's sports highlights in 2021

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With teams getting back to action in the new year, take a look back at some of the biggest moments of 2021 for Dallas Center-Grimes.

Track team does it all

Name the event, and the odds were someone was having a good year for the Mustangs as DCG participated in 32 total evens at the state track meet. In the end, that resulted in the girls placing 13th and the boys third among the Class 3A ranks. But few schools could claim such a variety of accomplishments.

The boys earned a gold medal in the 4x100 relay with Caden Grimes, Tonny Tarwo, Josh Hendricks and Zach Brand. Aidan Ramsey took second place in two distance events. And while Blake Willey and Grant Waymire placed outside of the scoring cutoff, their throws along with Carter Boley all season made them one of the most accomplished trios in recent history.

For the girls, Megan Sterbenz capped her senior year with a silver finish in the 800 meter run and also anchored the 4x800 relay's fourth place time. Kileigh Lachacz also placed eighth in the shot put and qualified in discus.

DCG is a basketball school

While there's been no shortage of success in other sports, there's little doubt that the Mustangs made a case to be one of the most regarded schools on the hardwood this year after both the girls and boys teams qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

With a 20-3 record and second place conference finish, the Mustang boys had one of their most accomplished seasons ever. The same can be said of the girls, who finished with a 21-3 record and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time.

Baseball's thrillers

Granted, the team narrowly missed a losing record and the season paled in comparison to last year's state semifinal appearance, but within the journey, DCG had two of the most impressive wins of the season.

After giving up four runs to 2020 state runner-up, Gilbert, the Mustangs tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and walked off the win in the eighth inning.

Not even two weeks later, DCG downed powerhouse Johnston in similar fashion. Down 5-0 through five and half innings, the Mustangs put up two runs in the sixth inning. And with bases loaded, Jordan Sedivec crushed a grand slam to walk-off with an 8-5 lead to stun the Dragons.

Cross country chart-toppers

Similar to the track team, it was domination across the board for the Mustangs in Fort Dodge as the boys team earned the Class 3A championship while the girls came through for third place for the best duo rating in the state. No other school had both their teams place inside the top three.

Individually, Aidan Ramsey earned his own crown with a time of 15:36.08 while five more Mustangs placed inside the top 30.