A look back at ADM's sports highlights in 2021

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With teams getting back to action in the new year, take a look back at some of ADM's biggest moments of 2021.

Big show for track teams

ADM’s boys finished as the Class 3A runner-up, thanks to placements in 10 events in total. More than any other event though, Nate Mueller's three individual state championships gave the team its biggest advantage.

Mueller won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter events to cap his already decorated high school career from multiple cross country championships. He also helped the Tigers place second in the 4x800 relay along with Nathan Royer, Ethan Juergens and Clay Gustafson.

Also bringing home state titles were Brevin Doll in the 200 meter dash and the sprint medley team of Doll, Juergens, Austin Younger and Owen Higgins. Running solo, Doll broke his 200 meter school record with a finish of 22.19 seconds after placing second in the prelims.

As for the girls’ side, Olivia Tollari headlined the group with a fourth place mark in the long jump at 17-feet-7 and ran in three additional events. Appearing in three events total, Geneva Timmerman ran a 10:33:56 for fifth place in the 3000 meter run.

Baseball’s miraculous turnaround

It can’t be overstated just how incredible the Tigers’ state tournament was in 2021. After squeezing into the final eight in 2020 with a record of 12-8, the Tigers’ fortune looked to run out when they started the season 3-8. Through moderate improvements, Adel would finish 9-17 in the regular season.

In order to get back to state for a third season in a row, they won three straight substate games, capped by an 8-4 revenge win over a ranked Boone team that beat ADM in the season opener.

The miracle run came to a close in the first round against Marion, but it’s an all-time achievement in high school baseball history all the same.

With the softball team also advancing to the state semifinals, it marked the first time in school history that both teams competed at the state level in the same year.

Golf powerhouse

Co-ed success was also on full display on the links with both the boys and girls golf squads participating at the state level.

Led by Emma Mellancamp and Monica Thomas’ individual qualifying efforts, the Tiger girls took sixth overall as a team in the Class 2A competition. The boys shared similar success to place eighth overall.

Their achievements were also combined when Liv Rickert and Grant Garton placed 19th at the co-ed state event. Anna West and Sam Hlas were also participants.

Best of the Rest

In addition to her showcase at the state track meet, Geneva Timmerman took second place at the state cross country in the fall as the lone rep for the Tiger girls. Meanwhile, the boys’ crew led by Cooper Greenslade’s 12th place solo finish, placed 13th of 15 qualified teams.

After making six state tournament appearances from 2009-2016, the ADM boys soccer team had yet to return to Crownie Park in the last five seasons. Those fortunes changed in 2021 as the Tigers chased down an overall record of 15-5 and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012.