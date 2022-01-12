ADM girls crash boards for longest streak, wrestling earns three medals

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

ADM came back from winter break with a number of big moments to open the new year. (Note: Event covered Jan 3-10)

Girls Basketball (6-6)

The Tigers returned from the break with two wins in the past week with a 50-30 win over Carlisle (5-5) and 50-44 Winterset (6-3).

After allowing opponents to score an average of 55 points in the three games leading up to Christmas, ADM’s 30 points allowed to Carlisle was a major step up for the defense and matched the season-low for the season by allowing just 24 percent of the Wildcats’ shots to go through.

On offense, Olivia Tollari came through with 16 points and pickpocketed Carlisle four times to help generate momentum on a couple of fast breaks. Nicole Storck pulled up for 11 points of her own while Kelli Storck was a threat around the glass for 10 rebounds. Nicole had another big showing against Winterset with 22 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

All told, that brought the Tigers to four straight wins for their longest streak since the end of the 2020 regular season.

Boys Basketball (5-5)

ADM’s boys started 2022 with a 57-47 win over Carlisle (0-9) but couldn’t return the favor to Winterset (6-3) on Friday, keeping the Tigers even through 10 games this season.

While the win over Carlisle was largely pushed through the hands of Vince Benetti (16 points), Sam Hlas (15) and Brevin Doll (14), the loss to Winterset saw virtually the whole team involved as they mounted a comeback bid.

All six of the players that saw significant playing time scored at least six points. Adam Bryte stepped in for the team-high along with Doll, each scoring 12 points. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Huskies had three players score double digits while the whole team made 50 percent of their shots for the slight edge over ADM’s 44 percent rate.

Wrestling

Taking in the Gary Christensen Invite in Winterset, the Tigers placed ninth of 16 teams Saturday with a trio of top-three finishers.

Topping ADM’s charts, Aiden Flora (132 pounds) took second place after winning his first three matches via two decisions and a major decision over a stout Woodward-Granger opponent. Flora would fall in just under three minutes against Osage’s Under Kittelson in the title match. Flora is now 14-2 for the season.

Taking third place were Ben Smith (145) and Jacob Alexander (113). The latter went 4-1 overall and handed an 18-1 tech fall against Urbandale’s Dayne Rew. Smith also went 4-1 while taking down another metro school opponent, Tony Wei of Waukee.