Van Meter boys win streak grows, girls hold Ogden down

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

It was a nearly flawless start to the new year for Van Meter after a couple of big performances on the court while the wrestling team continues to grow. (Note: Event covered Jan 3-10)

Girls Basketball (6-5)

Stepping into Class 5A territory, Van Meter lost 47-40 to Norwalk (5-3) in the first game of 2022. That was followed up with a bounce-back 35-13 win over Ogden (0-9).

While their conference doppelgänger Bulldogs have struggled all season — scoring just four points against Panorama — Ogden’s 13 points scored are the fewest Van Meter has allowed since before the 2006-07 season. The previous record in that span was 14 points (on three occasions).

On the other side of the ball, Zoie Vaught was a one-woman show as she posted 21 points while attempting just 15 of the team’s 47 shot attempts. Outside of her dominant performance, the Bulldogs’ depth was largely held in check while looking for room to grow before facing more competitive opponents.

Boys Basketball (10-0)

Two weeks into the new year and the Bulldogs look the same in 2022 after starting with three wins.

Stepping up a couple of classes to face Norwalk (4-3), Van Meter still won 63-50. Conference foes Woodward Academy (0-6) and Ogden (4-5) stood no chance with losses of 81-21 and 68-32, respectively.

The lopsided scores were certainly helped by big performances like Skylar Yazzie’s 22 points against Woodward, or Aydn Netten’s 17 points over Norwalk. But the team’s defensive efforts remain a crucial stat.

Both Norwalk and Ogden are shooting around 44 percent for the season. Against Van Meter, they were only good on 33 percent of their shots while being out-rebounded by the Bulldogs by double digits.

Wrestling

Taking part in Saturday’s invite in Winterset among 16 teams the Bulldogs placed 13th overall with three solo scorers.

Korbin Barck (152 pounds) had the biggest showing of the group, walking away with a 3-2 record for fourth place. After winning his first two rounds, Barck fell in the semifinals but found himself another win in the consolation bracket before a final loss in the bronze match. With a net positive day, he brought his season record to 15-8.

Jackson Boese (160) and Mason Drake (132) also finished with 3-2 records and took fifth place. They both now hold 19-6 season records.