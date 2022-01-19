ADM girls basketball trio steps up, wrestling celebrates seniors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Thanks to ADM getting to play a day before the winter storm canceled Friday and Saturday events, the Tigers were able to squeeze in some extra games that most of the state missed out on last week. (Note: Events covered Jan 11-17)

Boys Basketball (5-7)

After getting a couple of conference wins, the Tigers have now lost three straight Raccoon River games after losses of 64-53 to Carroll (6-4) and 57-52 to Ballard (9-4) in the past week.

Both games proved to be marred by up-and-down quarters, letting their rivals ultimately walk away with the W’s. In the first and third quarters against Carroll, the Tigers trailed a combined 37-16. But they closed each half with winning quarters. It was nearly the same exact story against Ballard, with Ballard starting off hot but allowing ADM to climb back with strong second and fourth quarters, coming just shy of the win.

Leading those chargers in both games, Brevin Doll scored a high of 18 points against Carroll and 14 points against Ballard. Vince Benetti remains a force inside as he was the team’s leading rebounder, notching a combined 15 boards between the two games.

Girls Basketball (7-7)

The magic number turned out to be five, the number of consecutive wins the team had before falling Thursday 55-23 to Ballard (12-2). Two days prior, ADM won 49-41 against Carroll (5-6).

Of Ballard’s dozen wins this season, they’ve won by an average of 23.7 points, putting ADM on par for the course against one of the state’s top contenders.

Offering a spoon full of sugar though earlier in the week, Claire Greenslade posted 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting overall and made 4-of-7 three-pointers against Carroll. Making for a dominant trifecta, Olivia Tollari and Nicole Storck put up 16 and 10 points apiece: the three scored all but five of the Tigers’ points. That 91 percent of the team’s score is a new season-high for the trio of leading scorers.

Wrestling

The aftermath of Friday’s storm helped cancel the Tigers’ big invitational. But the team still had a moment to celebrate earlier in the week, as the team held Senior Night on Thursday. Unfortunately, Carroll walked away with a 47-27 win in the dual.

With relatively small rosters — amounting to five combined forfeits — the Tigers earned two straight up wins from Thomas Nugent (160 pounds) and Jacob Crystal (285). Nugent won in a 6-3 decision while Crystal capped the night with a 1 minute 48 second pin.

ADM’s Cael Lockhart has a special Senior Night moment on the mat

A few years ago, the Des Moines Register wrote about an ADM eighth-grader named Cael Lockhart. Cael has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes intellectual and developmental delays. But he continued to participate in all kinds of sports and activities — including wrestling.

Cael is now a senior at ADM, and on Jan. 13, he celebrated his Senior Night during the Tigers' dual against Carroll. He scored a quick takedown and pinned Carroll's Rohan Huffman in a half-nelson. Everybody in the ADM gym stood in applause.

Cael created moments like this throughout his high school career — in wrestling, track, football, baseball, even bowling. He scored touchdowns and ran sprints and recorded takedowns and danced with the dance team. His confidence grew and his personality inspired those in the ADM community. He was voted Homecoming King last fall.

On Jan. 13, Cael raised his arms and raced onto the mat. He continually pointed to his friends and family in the stands. He recorded his pin in 16 seconds, and immediately stood up, removed his ankle band and flipped to celebrate. Then he met his teammates and led the post-dual handshake. You can watch the full match below.

Cody Goodwin, who covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register, contributed to this story.