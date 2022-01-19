Mustang boys battle 4 OTs, girls basketball picks up two league wins

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

In what turned out to be a shortened week for most of the state, Dallas Center-Grimes’ time on the court was virtually unchanged thanks to one epic night. (Note: Events covered Jan. 11-18).

Boys Basketball (8-3)

Legend tells, they’re still playing to this day…

While that would be impossible considering DCG beat Newton (6-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Mustangs had a game of a lifetime that went four overtimes to finally take down Norwalk (5-5) with a 70-64 edge.

It was a Norwalk’s game to lose through most of the game, but the Mustangs were able to slowly cut into the lead and get one leg up in the final minutes to force OT. Without much ball progression in the first three extra periods, Dallas Center finally pulled away with 11 of the game’s last 16 points.

That one will go in the history books, bookmarked by Bo Huston’s 24 points thanks to a nearly-perfect night shooting. He was 7-of-10 from the floor while making 9-of-12 free throws that gave the final edge. Cole Glasgow and Jacob Runyan also pulled up for 18 and 15 points of their own.

Girls Basketball (10-3)

The Mustangs made light work of their two games for the week with a 61-24 win over Newton (2-10) on Monday and a 61-42 win Jan. 11 against Norwalk (6-5), giving DCG two more conference wins. That leaves Dallas Center in third place in the Little Hawkeye standings with a 5-1 conference record.

Against Norwalk, Emma Miner cruised to a season-high 23 points while shooting 9-of-14 from the floor. Avery Korsching was far more limited in touches but made the most of every possession as she scored 11 points without missing a single shot and assisted four times. She was 2-of-2 from deep, made one two-pointer, and made all three of her free throws.

Individual stats form Monday’s game were not available at the time of writing.

Wrestling

Originally scheduled to travel to Adel for a tournament Saturday, the weather had other plans, leaving the Mustangs’ lone event as their 60-9 win over Oskaloosa.

Featuring 11 wins (and one forfeit), the night belonged to DCG on the heels of five pins. Luke Stover (120 pounds) kicked things off with a 1 minute 26 second fall. Carson Springer (132) finished with a major decision while Luke Benson (145) narrowly escaped with a 1-0 decision, and Cuin Cullen earned a 5-1 victory.

Brendan Smith (152) and Riley Kovaleski (160) were also dominant in their own right even without three taps, as they both won via tech fall. Ben Brushaber (170), Lane Nelson (182), Connor Pertzsch (195), Colin Kakacek (285) and Ayden Beck (106) rounded out the team’s scorecard with pinfalls.