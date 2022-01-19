Van Meter’s win streak ends, Vaught has big game

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Van Meter’s week was abbreviated thanks to last week’s winter storm postponing events, but that didn’t prevent the Bulldogs from leaving a few marks. (Note: Events covered Jan 11-17)

Girls Basketball (7-6)

Though Van Meter’s week was cut to just one game, a 36-22 win over Interstate 35 (2-9) provided a nice burst. Winterset (7-4) put the end to extending the win streak on Monday as the Bulldogs fell 56-33.

Against I-35, Zoie Vaught charged through for 18 points. Right in line with her season average of 16 points per game, the game was still a big performance for the senior considering she accounted for half of Van Meter’s score — the first time that has happened for the team this season. Not far behind her though, was freshman Finley Netten who posted 12 points and a team-high five assists, essentially matching Vaught’s contributions in total. She previously scored 16 points earlier this year against the Roadrunners.

Full stats for Monday’s game were not available at the time of writing.

Boys Basketball (11-1)

The boys had no issue shrugging off Interstate 35 (4-8) last Tuesday as the Bulldogs kicked the Roadrunners off the court in an 89-29 win. However, the team’s 11-game win streak came to an end Monday on the road against Winterset (8-3) in a 64-55 defeat.

While that 60-point margin against I-35 falls just short of the 94-32 win over Ogden last season, it marks the first time since before 2010 that Van Meter has won back-to-back games by at least 60 points (previously beating Woodward Academy 81-21).

Naturally, it was a night filled with big contributions with Chris Schreck leading the way with 19 points while Carter Durflinger, Aydn Netten and Clark Fiala all scored 11 points. And it was all done with little resistance, as the whole team shot an astounding 52 percent from the floor while honing in on points in the paint.

Full stats for Monday’s game were not available at the time of writing.

Wrestling

With the week cut short after the weekend tournament in Perry was canceled, Van Meter was left with a 1-2 record at the quad meet in Saydel on Jan. 11.

The Bulldogs’ one team victory came in the form of a 42-21 win over the hosting Eagles. Individually, two members scored two wins apiece between Jackson Boese (160 pounds) and Jay Haley (152), not including forfeits.