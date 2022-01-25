ADM boys basketball looks to get back on track, girls lose pair of close games

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys basketball team fell 63-45 to Bondurant-Farrar on Jan. 21.

After already taking on the Bluejays earlier in the season and eking out a 51-50 win, head coach Trevor Mickelson said the Tigers knew what they were getting into.

“They present a lot of challenges offensively and defensively,” Mickelson said. “They’re big, they’re really long, they’re athletic, they can all shoot, make plays.”

He said ADM didn’t play its best, but gave a lot of credit to Bondurant-Farrar.

The Bluejays’ size advantage played a helping hand in their win as well, as ADM got outrebounded 39-20, including 13-5 in offensive boards.

Mickelson said the Bluejays had a lot of second-chance points in the game and were aggressive attacking the glass, so going forward the Tigers need to be better at keeping opponents out.

ADM has faced a tough slate of teams recently, and aside from a 53-50 win over Gilbert on Jan. 18, the Tigers have fallen in their past four of five games.

To get back on track, Mickelson said the Tigers just have to take it one day at a time.

“One thing these guys know really well is we feel like this is one of, if not the toughest, conferences in the state at the 3A level and we know that every single game presents its own unique challenges,” Mickelson said.

He added that the team has had a stretch of really good competition, but it doesn’t get any easier, so ADM has to focus on each drill and each possession and getting better.

To help with that, ADM has quite a few leaders on the team to keep the Tigers focused and positive.

Mickelson said not only do the seniors do a nice job, but the juniors also provide strong leadership to keep the team focused.

“You get into a stretch of four, five games where you’re not playing your best, it would be easy to give up and pout and quit and I haven’t seen that,” Mickelson said. “So credit to our kids and our coaching staff.”

Now in the second half of the season, ADM is facing teams it has already played earlier on in the season.

Despite facing these teams before, Mickelson said the games are still just as tough because everyone makes adjustments the second time around. However, as a new coach to the conference, he said it may be a little easier for him after finally seeing all the teams in person.

ADM will look to get one back when the Tigers take on North Polk at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at North Polk High School.

Girls basketball loses close games

The ADM girls basketball team dropped two close basketball games last week after playing Gilbert and Bondurant-Farrar.

The Tigers began the week against Gilbert, where they fell 50-46 on Jan. 18.

ADM started the game out ahead, ending the first quarter up 18-15, however Gilbert came roaring back in the second, outscoring ADM 15-7 in the quarter to go up 30-25 at halftime.

The Tigers battled back, however Gilbert held ADM just out of reach to keep the lead.

ADM then tried to bounce back Jan. 21 against Bondurant-Farrar, but fell 56-51.

The Lady Jays had the lead from the beginning, taking a 26-22 lead at half and continuing from there. Bondurant-Farrar turned ADM over 16 times and had six blocks in the game to keep the Tigers at bay.

Junior Nicole Storck and senior Claire Greenslade were the one-two punch for ADM in the loss. Greenslade led the team with 19 points for the Tigers while Storck followed with 18. Storck also led the team in rebounds, hauling in eight for ADM.

Senior Olivia Tollari had a solid game on the defensive end, as she grabbed three rebounds and led the team with three steals. Tollari also notched five points in the game as well as a team-high five assists.

The Tigers will look to get back on track when they take on North Polk at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at North Polk High School.