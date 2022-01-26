DCG nets two big basketball wins, girls wrestling gets big numbers

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

There was some extra buzz for the Mustangs this week as the girls wrestling team made one of the biggest impressions at this week’s tournament. (Note: Events covered Jan 19-24)

Girls State Wrestling

With 21 girls, the Mustangs were the most-represented school Friday and Saturday in Coralville for the girls state wrestling tournament.

That ultimately resulted with with two scoring placements. Halley Beaudet (220 pounds) took sixth overall in her bracket as she worked her way through the first two rounds with relative ease, but fell in the semifinals to the eventual gold medalist. Miranda Ginn (285) took eighth place for the Mustangs.

While their places fell outside the top eight, Maya Fritz (170), Asia Jahangir (130) and Ava Gannon (105) were three of the most active team members, each winning three of five matches.

Jahangir was sent to the consolation bracket after the first round but rebounded with three consecutive wins. Gannon and Fritz both advanced three rounds in the championship bracket, but were relegated to the consolation rounds where they picked up some extra experience for the future.

Wrestling

Among a big slate of who’s who in the state of Iowa with 23 teams in attendance at Saturday’s tournament in Urbandale, three Mustangs placed inside the top eight of their brackets: Connor Pertzsch (6th, 182 pounds); Brendan Smith (6th, 152); and Ayden Beck (8th, 106).

Boys Basketball

Oskaloosa provided yet another hurdle for the Mustangs. While Friday’s 78-38 win over the Indians (4-9) presented little resistance, DCG’s 78 points tied the team’s season-high previously set against Oskaloosa in the second game the season. It’s back to the drawing board if the Mustangs are looking to hit that 80-point threshold.

Bo Huston led the way for DCG with 16 points and 10 rebounds, closely trailed by Cole Glasgow’s 14 points and seven boards to help pull away after trailing 11-8 after the first quarter.

Girls Basketball

The week's lone game, DCG made quite the impression against Oskaloosa (8-6) in a 68-24 win to mark five-straight wins to begin the new year.

With Oskie floating about .500 for the season, the Mustangs appear to be a chunk of kryptonite. They previously beat the Indians 70-27 back in December, and under similar circumstances. In that game, DCG darted out to a 23-4 lead through one quarter. A similar tune played Friday with Dallas Center taking a 25-2 lead, both the most points scored and fewest points allowed in a single quarter for the Mustangs this season.

At the center of that craze, Emma Miner was electric with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The rest of the game was well distributed, with Finley Fitzgerald and Kayla Reis each reeling in 11 points of their own.