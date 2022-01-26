Van Meter boys basketball remains on top, girls basketball falls to Earlham

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter boys basketball team added another win to its record after taking on Earlham on Jan. 21.

The Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals 62-49 to remain on top of the conference.

With the two teams being rivals, head coach Jed Alexander said Earlham is always a tough place to play. He added that the game was a battle, with the Bulldogs never being able to get a good lead on the Cardinals.

“[Seniors Casey Trudo and Chris Schreck] kind of led us,” Alexander said. “Maybe a little less balance in scoring than what we’ve been a little bit more accustomed to, we didn’t get a lot inside, but Earlham had a lot to do with that.”

With the two teams battling all game and Van Meter unable to do much inside, Alexander said he decided to go small ball later in the game, which he said was one of the keys to the Bulldogs winning.

Taking out their bigs gave the Bulldogs the chance to focus more on getting defensive stops, Alexander said, since they could match up better with Earlham.

“[Earlham] kind of has five perimeter players, they don’t really have a true post,” Alexander said. “So when I have my center in there… it’s a little bit tougher matchup because they got guys that can pull them away from the basket and we weren’t getting anything out of the offensive end from that center position.”

He added that going small allowed his team to defend the three-point line better.

Now 13-1 on the season and sitting atop the conference, Alexander said he has seen his team improve with the balance on the team.

While Van Meter has its top three contributors in Trudo, Schreck and senior Clark Fiala, he said the depth and balance on the team is pushing the Bulldogs in the right direction.

With only a remainder of the season left, teams may start to lack focus in practice, however Alexander said the Bulldogs’ schedule helps with the players’ mentality.

“I think the schedule should help with keeping our guys’ attention and making sure we’re continuing to work and continuing to improve and hopefully be playing our best here as February rolls around,” Alexander said.

As February does get closer, Alexander is looking for a few things for Van Meter to do to finish the season strong.

He hopes the Bulldogs continue to do the things they’re doing well, such as sharing the basketball, and cut down on turnovers and get the 50/50 balls.

“All that good stuff and use that to hopefully finish off the season strong and maybe get a conference title in there,” Alexander said.

Van Meter will next take on West Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Van Meter High School.

Girls basketball falls

The Van Meter girls basketball team lost a rough one to Earlham when the two faced off Jan. 21. Earlham just edged out the Bulldogs in a 48-46 win.

The Cardinals jumped out in the beginning, going up 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, however a strong 22-point second quarter from the Bulldogs put Van Meter up 29-17 at halftime.

The Bulldogs retained the lead through the end of the third quarter, heading into the fourth ahead 43-22, but a final quarter that saw Van Meter score just three points to Earlham’s 26 dashed Van Meter’s chances of a win.

Leading the Bulldogs in the loss was freshman Finley Netten and senior Zoie Vaught. Netten led the team in points with 19 while Vaught followed with another 10.

On the rebounding side, senior Chaney Coppinger had a solid game, leading Van Meter with seven boards. Both Netten and Vaught followed with six rebounds each while Netten capped off her solid game with a team-leading five steals.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back when they take on West Central Valley at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at Van Meter High School.