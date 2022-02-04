ADM wrestling competes at conference tournament, girls basketball wins big

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM wrestling team competed at the Raccoon River Conference Tournament on Jan. 29 to begin its postseason.

The Tigers were in a field of nine total teams and placed sixth overall with 106 points. Bondurant-Farrar placed first at the tournament with 199.5 points, while Winterset followed in second with 171.5 points. Carlisle wrapped up the top three with 169.5 points.

Leading the team at conference was sophomore Aiden Flora and junior Jacob Alexander. Flora placed first at 132 pounds and scored 22 points for ADM while Alexander came away with second at 113 pounds to put up 18 points for the Tigers.

At 132, Flora started facing Gavyn McKinny of Gilbert in the quarterfinal and won by fall to advance to the semifinal. There, he defeated Bondurant’s Dalton Rowe in a 6-4 decision to move on to the first-place match. Flora won by a 7-1 decision over Boone’s Ty Solverson to take first.

For Alexander, he faced Carroll’s Ryler Zieggmann in the quarterfinals and won by fall to move on to the semifinals. In the semis, he took on Ryan Rider of Carlisle and won by a 12-5 decision to move on to the first-place match. Alexander fell to Bondurant’s Connor Fiser by technical fall to finish second.

Also scoring for ADM was junior Ben Smith, who placed third at 145 pounds to score 13 points, while junior Thomas Nugent placed fourth at 160 to score 12 points. Senior Jacob Crystal also placed fourth at 285 to score 13 points.

Freshman Kaeden Campbell competed at 126 pounds and placed fourth and freshman Jon Hatchitt placed fifth at 138 pounds to have both scored eight points.

Senior Nathan Tapken and junior Kadin O’Connor both scored six points each for ADM, with Tapken placing sixth at 195 and O’Connor placing fifth at 152.

The Tigers will next compete at sectionals at 12 p.m. Feb. 5.

Girls basketball wins big

The ADM girls basketball team got back on track Jan. 28 after falling earlier in the week.

The Tigers started their week taking on North Polk on Jan. 25 and losing 65-31.

ADM struggled to shoot against the Comets, putting up a 25.5 percent shooting percentage from the field and 13.3 percent shooting percentage from the three-point line. North Polk had 12 steals and eight blocks in the game.

The Tigers turned it around when they played Boone on Jan. 28, winning 59-39.

ADM came out on top from the beginning, going up 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and extending it to 34-18 at halftime.

Leading the Tigers in the win was junior Nicole Storck, who went off for 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Storck also led the team in rebounds with seven and had three assists, one block and three steals as well.

Senior Olivia Tollari also had a strong game for ADM, scoring 10 points on five of six shooting for the Tigers and coming down with six rebounds. Tollari also had two assists and three steals to pad her stat line.