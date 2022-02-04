DCG girls basketball extends streak, wrestling finishes 3rd at conference

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

It was a up-and-down week for the Mustangs, but mostly up thanks to prime performances on the mat and hardwood. (Note: Events covered Jan. 25-Feb. 1)

Wrestling

DCG finished in third place with 198 points at Saturday’s Little Hawkeye Conference tournament hosted by Oskaloosa. Indianola took home the championship with 254.5 points while Norwalk was second with 214.5 points.

With Indianola and Norwalk combining for 18 first or second place finishes (of 28 total slots), most of the competition was for third place. That’s where DCG seemed to find permanent residence. Of the 14 man roster, 10 earned bronze hardware. It’d be quicker to list who didn’t take third place. That’s quite the achievement:

Ayden Beck (106 pounds), Trevone King (113), Carson Springer (126), Logan Gard (132), Ethan Riesselman (138), Kieran Shawhan (145), Ben Brushaber (160), Taitn Gray (170), Lane Nelsen (195) and Cuin Cullen (220) all finished with 3-1 records.

Girls Basketball (14-3)

Count em up, the Mustangs are now on an eight-game win streak after toppling three more teams in the past week. That started with a narrow 56-53 win over Grinnell (13-2) and a convincing 48-26 win over Indianola (12-4). Now DCG is in the driver’s seat for the conference title with a 9-1 league record.

Grinnell’s game on Jan. 25 looked to be firmly in the Mustangs’ hands going into the final quarter but a 21-11 run from the visiting Tigers put that in jeopardy. Still, Emma Miner’s game-leading 17 points and six rebounds combined with Avery Korsching’s six assists were too much to handle.

On the opposite end of the scale, DCG had no issue wrangling the the Indians on Friday where Finley Fitzgerald let loose for 12 points while Miner recorded a double-double. Dallas Center came through the next day for a 59-28 win over Boone (2-14) in a makeup game.

Boys Basketball (11-4)

The Mustangs are taking a look in the mirror after back-to-back losses over the last week. First came a 79-49 loss from visiting Indianola (9-4) on Friday, and the very next day, Boone (4-10) pulled off an 55-51 upset in a rescheduled non-conference game.

Indianola’s 30-point win certainly stung, but if there’s a silver lining, the Mustangs still control their destiny as the conference leader with a 6-2 league record. Pella, Pella Christian and Indianola are right behind in second place with 7-3 records. A loss to either Pella team would jeopardize that first place test.

Saturday’s loss to Boone doesn’t figure to play into much beyond possible postseason seedings, but is still a harsh loss considering the Toreadors’ recent struggles. Boone put together its best performance of the season and shot over 50 percent from everywhere on the floor while DCG was hampered by missed free throws and three-pointers that proved to be a separating factor. Cole Glasgow was tasked with virtually the whole game with a team-high 23 points.