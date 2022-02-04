Van Meter girls basketball prepares to finish season strong, wrestling competes at Charger Invite

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With only a few weeks left of the regular season, the Van Meter girls basketball team is looking to finish off the regular season strong, and the Bulldogs started with a win over West Central Valley.

The Bulldogs took on the Wildcats on Jan. 28 and won 59-23.

Head coach Jay Olson said after having lots of practices without games, the girls responded well offensively and defensively.

Van Meter played strong all game, holding the Wildcats to a 19.5 shooting percentage, including keeping West Central Valley to three points in the final quarter.

Olson said the Bulldogs were able to do that because they were able to play at the pace they wanted to, which made it hard for the other team to score.

“One of our strengths is making it hard for other teams to score and I thought they all did a really good job of that while still pushing the pace offensively, working for good shots,” Olson said.

Good defense leads to good offense, Olson said, and that’ll be something Van Meter continues to stay strong in as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Olson said if the Bulldogs can get stops and get into transition to get easy shots before the other team gets set, they’ll be able to win down the stretch.

Van Meter started the week on Feb. 1 with senior night, and five of the 12 girls on the team are seniors who have been there all four years.

Olson hoped the game will be a time for the girls to look back at all the time they put in and all of the fun times they’ve had.

“But also come to realize ‘hey this is the last time you get to play Des Moines Christian,’” Olson said. “Which is always typically one of our rivals, so hopefully they can use that emotion to help in the big game.”

Two seniors on Van Meter who have been big contributors are Chaney Coppinger and Zoie Vaught.

Olson talked about their leadership and said each day they come in to practice with the same mindset of working to get better.

“Having that steady presence at practice every day is something that we’ll definitely miss going forward but we’re going to enjoy it for the last, hopefully three, four weeks that we have with them,” Olson said.

Despite losing some seniors, Van Meter will have some underclassmen looking to take their spot.

Finley Netten is one such freshman who has already been playing well this season.

Olson said once he put her at point guard, she started to shoot at a high percentage and managed the game well with great assists and ball handling.

Wrestling competes at Charger Invite

The Van Meter wrestling team wrapped up its regular season by competing at the Charger Invite on Jan. 29.

The Bulldogs had five varsity wrestlers compete at the invite in a field of 20 teams.

Placing 18th overall, Van Meter scored 33.5 team points.

Greene County came in first at the meet with 186 points, Southeast Valley followed in second with 153.5 points while AHSTW rounded out the top three, scoring 143.5 points to claim third.

Leading the Bulldogs was Mason Drake and Jackson Boese. Drake placed fourth at 132 pounds to score 15 points while Boese claimed fifth at 160 to score 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Drake started out the day facing Tri-Center’s Ethan Flaharty in the quarterfinal, where Drake won by fall to advance to the semifinals. There, he was defeated by McKinley Robbins of Greene County by fall, sending him to the third-place match, where Drake won by fall over Pleasantville’s Kitt Lundy to grab third.

For Boese, he faced Greene County’s Nathan Black in the quarterfinals to start and fell in a 7-4 decision to send him to the second round of consolation. There, Boese defeated Ogden’s Cohl Burdette by fall to go to the consolation semifinals. In the semis, he won by fall over AC/GC’s Dawson Muller to take him to the fifth-place match, where he won in a 7-4 decision over Southeast Valley’s Harley Bryson to take fourth.

Also scoring for Van Meter was Korbin Barck, who scored four points at 152 pounds, and Garrett Cole, who placed eight at 126 to score 3.5 points.

The Bulldogs next compete at sectionals at 12 p.m. Feb. 5 at Ogden.